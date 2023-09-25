Madness C’est La Vie 2023 tour: Tickets, venues and guests revealed

25 September 2023, 09:00

Madness have announced their C'est La Vie 2023 tour with tickets on-sale now
Madness have announced their C'est La Vie 2023 tour with tickets on-sale now. Picture: SJM Ltd

Madness have announced their C’est La Vie 2023 UK tour with special guests Lightning Seeds.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Madness C'est La Vie 2023 tour will kick off later this year in Aberdeen before making its way around the country, finishing in Birmingham.

Known for hits such as Our House and It Must Be Love, Madness have had 10 UK top ten albums and 15 top ten singles. Fans will be able to listen to the band's greatest hits on their 13-date tour.

Speaking ahead of their tour, Madness said: "WOT-a-tour this promises to be! We can’t wait to be back out on the road, doing what we love best. Roll on November."

Responsible for some of the most well-known tracks of the 1990s including Life of Riley, Lucky You and Pure, Lightning Seeds will be the special guests for the entirety of the tour.

Madness famously emerged from the backstreets of Camden Town in the late 70s and recently released a three-part original docu series with TV channel AMC about the beginnings of the band in the area. Before We Was We: Madness by Madness, chronicles the rise of one of the most loved bands in British culture.

Madness C’est La Vie 2023 tour dates:

Thursday November 30th- Aberdeen P&J Live

Friday December 1st- Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday December 2nd- Newcastle Utilita Arena

Monday December 4th- Cardiff International Arena

Tuesday December 5th- Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thursday December 7th- Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Friday December 8th- Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday December 9th- Manchester AO Arena

Monday December 11th- Brighton Centre

Tuesday December 12th- Bournemouth International Centre

Thursday December 14th- Sheffield Utilita Arena

Friday December 15th- London The O2

Saturday December 16th- Birmingham Utilita Arena

How to buy tickets:

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought here.

