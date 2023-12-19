Michael McIntyre 'Macnificent' World Tour 2023 & 2024: Tickets, dates and venues
19 December 2023, 12:31
Here's everything you need to know about Michael McIntyre's 'Macnificent' World Tour including dates and venues.
Listen to this article
Michael McIntyre returned to touring in 2023 with his 'Macnificent' World Tour, which will continue into 2024.
The comedian's last tour 'Big World Tour' kicked off in 2017 and broke box-office records around the world, selling over four million tickets.
In the new year, the 'Macnificent' World Tour will continue across the UK and Ireland, with a new date being added at The O2 in London.
Here's everything you need to know about tickets, dates and venues:
Michael McIntyre 'Macnificent' World Tour Dates & Venues
Friday 23rd February Plymouth, Pavilions
Saturday 24th February Plymouth, Pavilions
Sunday 25th February Plymouth, Pavilions
Monday 26th February Plymouth, Pavilions
Tuesday 27th February Plymouth, Pavilions
Wednesday 28th February Plymouth, Pavilions
Thursday 29th February Plymouth, Pavilions
Friday 8th March Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Saturday 9th March Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Sunday 10th March Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Friday 15th March Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Saturday 16th March Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Friday 22nd March Manchester, AO Arena
Saturday 23rd March Manchester, AO Arena
Thursday 4th April Eastbourne Congress Theatre
Friday 5th April London, The O2
Saturday 6th April London, The O2
Friday 12th April London, The O2
Saturday 13th April London, The O2
Sunday 14th April London, The O2
Friday 19th April Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Saturday 20th April Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Thursday 25th April Hull, Connexin Live
Friday 26th April Hull, Arena
Saturday 27th April Sheffield, Hallam Arena
Friday 10th May London, OVO Wembley Arena
Saturday 11th May London, OVO Wembley Arena
Where to buy tickets
You can buy tickets for Michael McIntyre 'Macnificent' World Tour here.