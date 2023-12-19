Michael McIntyre 'Macnificent' World Tour 2023 & 2024: Tickets, dates and venues

Michael McIntyre 'Macnificent' World Tour 2023 & 2024: Tickets, dates and venues.

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Michael McIntyre's 'Macnificent' World Tour including dates and venues.

Michael McIntyre returned to touring in 2023 with his 'Macnificent' World Tour, which will continue into 2024.

The comedian's last tour 'Big World Tour' kicked off in 2017 and broke box-office records around the world, selling over four million tickets.

In the new year, the 'Macnificent' World Tour will continue across the UK and Ireland, with a new date being added at The O2 in London.

Here's everything you need to know about tickets, dates and venues:

Michael McIntyre 'Macnificent' World Tour Dates & Venues

Friday 23rd February Plymouth, Pavilions

Saturday 24th February Plymouth, Pavilions

Sunday 25th February Plymouth, Pavilions

Monday 26th February Plymouth, Pavilions

Tuesday 27th February Plymouth, Pavilions

Wednesday 28th February Plymouth, Pavilions

Thursday 29th February Plymouth, Pavilions

Friday 8th March Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 9th March Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Sunday 10th March Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Friday 15th March Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Saturday 16th March Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Friday 22nd March Manchester, AO Arena

Saturday 23rd March Manchester, AO Arena

Thursday 4th April Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Friday 5th April London, The O2

Saturday 6th April London, The O2

Friday 12th April London, The O2

Saturday 13th April London, The O2

Sunday 14th April London, The O2

Friday 19th April Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Saturday 20th April Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Thursday 25th April Hull, Connexin Live

Friday 26th April Hull, Arena

Saturday 27th April Sheffield, Hallam Arena

Friday 10th May London, OVO Wembley Arena

Saturday 11th May London, OVO Wembley Arena

Where to buy tickets

You can buy tickets for Michael McIntyre 'Macnificent' World Tour here.