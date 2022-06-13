Robbie Williams XXV Arena tour: dates and how to get tickets
13 June 2022, 13:32 | Updated: 13 June 2022, 15:26
Find out how to get tickets to see Robbie Williams live this Autumn!
Robbie Williams will be performing his greatest hits at live concerts across the UK and Ireland later this year.
The news comes following the recent announcement of his new album ‘XXV’, which is out on 9 September and available to pre-order now.
The record features many of his greatest hits and fan favourites, all re-recorded and newly orchestrated with the Metropole Orkest.
The XXV Tour will see him visit the likes of London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.
Tickets will be available to buy on Friday, June 17, at 9am.
Fans who pre-order the album from the official Robbie Williams store by 8pm on Tuesday June 14th will receive access to a special ticket pre-sale on Wednesday, June 15th. The pre-sale starts at 9am for 48 hours.
Official Robbie Williams Premium VIP Hospitality Packages are available exclusively from markbutler.co.uk or via telephone 020 7603 6033. Hotel, ticket and merchandise packages are available exclusively from Event Travel (eventtravel.com) or via telephone 08444 721 222.
Robbie Williams tour dates
9 October – The O2, London
10 October – The O2, London
15 October – Resorts World, Birmingham
19 October – AO Arena, Manchester
21 October – AO Arena, Manchester
24 October – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
25 October – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
29 October – 3Arena, Dublin