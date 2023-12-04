The King And I returns to London's West End in January 2024

Helen George stars in The King & I that returns to the West End in London. Picture: Maidwell Marketing

The smash-hit musical sensation The King & I is set to return to London’s West End next year starring Call The Midwife’s Helen George as Anna Leonowens following its current sold out UK tour.

Directed by Bartlett Sher (South Pacific / My Fair Lady / To Kill A Mockingbird), this Rogers and Hammerstein majestic masterpiece musical will open at London’s Dominion Theatre on 20 January for a strictly limited six-week season.

Helen George, known to millions over the past decade as Trixie in the hugely popular BBC One drama series Call The Midwife, will return to the stage to reprise the lead role she is currently playing to sold out theatres on tour across the UK. She will be reunited on the Dominion stage with her co-star, Broadway and film actor Darren Lee who played The King on Broadway. Both have been receiving rave reviews on tour, which continues until November this year.

Helen George, from Call The Midwife, stars in the West End production. Picture: Maidwell Marketing

I am so delighted to continue to play the formidable Anna Leonowens in this incredible production of The King and I. I have really enjoyed playing such an incredibly strong character whilst on tour, but to play her on the West End stage is an honour. - Helen George

Set in 1860s Bangkok, The King and I tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

The King and I is a sumptuous, timeless romance from the golden age of musicals, adored by the public and critics alike – and boasting one of the finest scores ever written, including Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You, and Shall We Dance.

