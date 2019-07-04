7 interior design Instagram accounts to follow if you’re redecorating your home
4 July 2019, 10:14 | Updated: 4 July 2019, 10:17
Here's a list of the best home renovation and DIY influencers to take inspiration from this year.
Whether you’re looking to give your kitchen a total makeover or just touch up a corner of the family living room, it can be tough keeping up with the latest design trends.
Luckily, there’s no shortage of inspiration on the Internet, with a whole host of Instagram accounts offering up seasonal colour schemes, crafty DIY projects and some totally over the top decor ideas.
So, we’ve tracked down the best pages to follow if you want some creativity when it comes to your home.
Apartment Apothecary
Katy Orme runs Apartment Apothecary from her stylish London home where she lives with her partner.
The interior-obsessed Instagrammer is always showing off her elegant home which features tonnes of pastel shades light and airy rooms.
Need craft tips for every season? Apartment Apothecary is the place to go, and she also dabbles in a spot of gardening if you want to give your outside space a spruce-up.
I love Friday mornings so much as Mimi doesn’t go to playgroup so we have no frenzied rush of trying to get out of the door by 8.30am. We can go at our own pace, have a long breakfast, potter around and do a few chores that I haven’t had time for during the week. It’s just so nice and relaxing. And this morning was extra good as Mimi slept until 8am and the weather is beautiful 💫 (although she’s currently not napping after such a late start but we won’t talk about that 🙄). Hope you’re having a good one! P.S. If you’ve got a super cheap white plastic sink and crappy tap add some @maitlandandpoate antique tiles and all will be fine 🌟 (I worked with them on a previous collaboration)
Little Big Bell
Geraldine Tan started up Little Big Bell all on her own, and in 2016 it was voted one of London’s best interiors blogs with over 400,000 followers.
If you want bright colours and inspirational artwork, this is the place to go. Geraldine often posts photos of her son’s room which is an explosion of fun.
There is also a section on helpful tips for keeping your family home organised. Take a look at her incredible house below…
AD. This is a dark evening shot of my son’s bedroom. I wanted to show you how I bring pops of sunshine into the room even when the light is low. The latest addition to his room is this sunshine yellow @dyberglarsen Haipot ceiling light. Isn’t it just so cheerful? ☀️. Have a lovely Sunday evening all x
Cotswold Cottage
Hannah is the proud owner of a Georgian cottage in the country and she’s currently in the middle of a huge redecoration project.
Take a trip to her page if you love cosy lounges, pastel colours and beautiful tiled flooring. Oh, and there’s also some very cute pictures of her adorable dogs!
A few of my favourite things, my a first fur baby on our hallway tiles ❤️ It’s not often this one stays still long enough for a picture now with Hugo jumping on her at every opportunity but all the natural light was calling for a photo whilst the pup was outside exploring the garden! I hope everyone’s having a wonderful bank holiday weekend! . . . #cottageliving #interiorwarrior #farmhousestyle #periodhome #periodfeatures #cottagehome #cottagestyle #cottagechic #dailydecordose #mycreativeinterior #interiordeluxe #mycountryhome #countryhome #interiorsnapshot #myfabhome #ourlovelyinteriors #howimonochrome #walltowallstyle #cotswolds #sashwindows #georgianhouse #rusticdecor #decortiles #hallwayinspo #hallwaydesign #hallwaydecor #cockerpoo #dogsofinstagram #bankholidayweekend
Hannah Trickett
If simplicity is more your thing, Hannah’s blog could be the place for you.
Having moved to Copenhagen, her style has a lot of Nordic influence which centres around light shades of grey and simple furnishings.
You will also find plenty of home-office inspiration from Hannah!
The Ordinary Lovely
Full-time mum of two, Rachel is the writer of her own blog The Ordinary Lovely and the proud owner of a beautiful family home.
So when it comes to children’s clutter-clearing ideas and space-saving solutions, Rachel has got you covered.
She also features ways to decorate on a budget and has lots of exciting designs for exciting children’s rooms.
Swoonworthy
Kimberley Duran created interior design blog Swoon Worthy and describes herself as ‘an unashamed maximalist’.
Just one look at her Instagram feed and you’ll see what she’s talking about, as bold patterned wallpaper and vintage furniture is the main attraction.
As one of the most versatile blogs, Kimberley covers all budgets when it comes to interior design as she insists: “I believe that everyone has the right to a beautiful home, no matter what your budget.
“In fact, when your funds are limited, it makes you more creative and allows you to think outside the box.”
Kimberley also regularly posts before and after photos when transforming her own home.
Life with Holly
Busy mum Holly and her husband are currently renovating their Victorian home with a beautiful modern twist.
If you’re keen to get involved in some DIY and clever upcycling, her page is worth a look - plus there’s some sweet photos of her daughter Holly’s princess-inspired room.