7 interior design Instagram accounts to follow if you’re redecorating your home

4 July 2019, 10:14 | Updated: 4 July 2019, 10:17

Here's who you should be following if you're redecorating
Here's who you should be following if you're redecorating. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Here's a list of the best home renovation and DIY influencers to take inspiration from this year.

Whether you’re looking to give your kitchen a total makeover or just touch up a corner of the family living room, it can be tough keeping up with the latest design trends.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of inspiration on the Internet, with a whole host of Instagram accounts offering up seasonal colour schemes, crafty DIY projects and some totally over the top decor ideas.

So, we’ve tracked down the best pages to follow if you want some creativity when it comes to your home.

Apartment Apothecary

Katy Orme runs Apartment Apothecary from her stylish London home where she lives with her partner.

The interior-obsessed Instagrammer is always showing off her elegant home which features tonnes of pastel shades light and airy rooms.

Need craft tips for every season? Apartment Apothecary is the place to go, and she also dabbles in a spot of gardening if you want to give your outside space a spruce-up.

View this post on Instagram

I love Friday mornings so much as Mimi doesn’t go to playgroup so we have no frenzied rush of trying to get out of the door by 8.30am. We can go at our own pace, have a long breakfast, potter around and do a few chores that I haven’t had time for during the week. It’s just so nice and relaxing. And this morning was extra good as Mimi slept until 8am and the weather is beautiful 💫 (although she’s currently not napping after such a late start but we won’t talk about that 🙄). Hope you’re having a good one! P.S. If you’ve got a super cheap white plastic sink and crappy tap add some @maitlandandpoate antique tiles and all will be fine 🌟 (I worked with them on a previous collaboration)

A post shared by Katy Orme (@apartmentapothecary) on

Little Big Bell

Geraldine Tan started up Little Big Bell all on her own, and in 2016 it was voted one of London’s best interiors blogs with over 400,000 followers.

Read More: Five travel essentials to make any hotel room a home away from home

If you want bright colours and inspirational artwork, this is the place to go. Geraldine often posts photos of her son’s room which is an explosion of fun.

There is also a section on helpful tips for keeping your family home organised. Take a look at her incredible house below…

Cotswold Cottage

Hannah is the proud owner of a Georgian cottage in the country and she’s currently in the middle of a huge redecoration project.

Take a trip to her page if you love cosy lounges, pastel colours and beautiful tiled flooring. Oh, and there’s also some very cute pictures of her adorable dogs!

View this post on Instagram

A few of my favourite things, my a first fur baby on our hallway tiles ❤️ It’s not often this one stays still long enough for a picture now with Hugo jumping on her at every opportunity but all the natural light was calling for a photo whilst the pup was outside exploring the garden! I hope everyone’s having a wonderful bank holiday weekend! . . . #cottageliving #interiorwarrior #farmhousestyle #periodhome #periodfeatures #cottagehome #cottagestyle #cottagechic #dailydecordose #mycreativeinterior #interiordeluxe #mycountryhome #countryhome #interiorsnapshot #myfabhome #ourlovelyinteriors #howimonochrome #walltowallstyle #cotswolds #sashwindows #georgianhouse #rusticdecor #decortiles #hallwayinspo #hallwaydesign #hallwaydecor #cockerpoo #dogsofinstagram #bankholidayweekend

A post shared by 𝙷𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚊𝚑 | 𝙲𝚘𝚝𝚜𝚠𝚘𝚕𝚍 𝙲𝚘𝚝𝚝𝚊𝚐𝚎 (@cotswold_cottage) on

Hannah Trickett

If simplicity is more your thing, Hannah’s blog could be the place for you.

Having moved to Copenhagen, her style has a lot of Nordic influence which centres around light shades of grey and simple furnishings.

You will also find plenty of home-office inspiration from Hannah!

The Ordinary Lovely

Full-time mum of two, Rachel is the writer of her own blog The Ordinary Lovely and the proud owner of a beautiful family home.

So when it comes to children’s clutter-clearing ideas and space-saving solutions, Rachel has got you covered.

Read More: Mum reveals how she saved THOUSANDS on new fridge by updating her old one using one simple hack

She also features ways to decorate on a budget and has lots of exciting designs for exciting children’s rooms.

Swoonworthy

Kimberley Duran created interior design blog Swoon Worthy and describes herself as ‘an unashamed maximalist’.

Just one look at her Instagram feed and you’ll see what she’s talking about, as bold patterned wallpaper and vintage furniture is the main attraction.

As one of the most versatile blogs, Kimberley covers all budgets when it comes to interior design as she insists: “I believe that everyone has the right to a beautiful home, no matter what your budget.

“In fact, when your funds are limited, it makes you more creative and allows you to think outside the box.”

Kimberley also regularly posts before and after photos when transforming her own home.

Life with Holly

Busy mum Holly and her husband are currently renovating their Victorian home with a beautiful modern twist.

If you’re keen to get involved in some DIY and clever upcycling, her page is worth a look - plus there’s some sweet photos of her daughter Holly’s princess-inspired room.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Sleeping with a fan could have negative impacts on your health

Sleeping with a fan on might make you feel worse

News

This is the real reason hotel bed sheets are always white

This is the real reason hotel bed sheets are always white

This polka dot Zara dress is now so popular it has its own Instagram page

This polka dot Zara dress is now so popular it has its own Instagram page

Fashion

An Instagram influencer was publicly shamed

Wedding photographer called 'abusive and unprofessional' by blogger after refusing to work for free

Weddings

There's a very important reason you should keep your tea-towels clean

The important reason you should wash your tea-towels everyday, according to experts

Trending on Heart

Curtis’ brother and Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard has issued a warning to his brother, offering his own opinion on the situation

AJ Pritchard issues harsh warning to brother Curtis as Love Island star’s relationship with Amy collapses

TV & Movies

Here's how to get Holly's rainbow skirt

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's pride inspired rainbow skirt

Celebrities

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott are now official

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott OFFICAL after she 'slid in to his DMs'

Celebrities

Poldark is returning to our screens on Sunday 14th July at 9pm on BBC One.

Poldark season 5 official release date finally confirmed

TV & Movies

Carol Vorderman has opened up about her intense workout routine, which helps her to maintain her 25-inch waist and perfect bum.

Carol Vorderman does 'OVER 20,000 SQUATS A YEAR' to keep perfect bum and 25-inch waist in shape

Celebrities

Caroline and James argued over Anna Vakili

Love Island host Caroline Flack forced to intervene as Strictly’s James Jordan brands Anna ‘nasty'

TV & Movies