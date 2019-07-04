7 interior design Instagram accounts to follow if you’re redecorating your home

Here's who you should be following if you're redecorating. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Here's a list of the best home renovation and DIY influencers to take inspiration from this year.

Whether you’re looking to give your kitchen a total makeover or just touch up a corner of the family living room, it can be tough keeping up with the latest design trends.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of inspiration on the Internet, with a whole host of Instagram accounts offering up seasonal colour schemes, crafty DIY projects and some totally over the top decor ideas.

So, we’ve tracked down the best pages to follow if you want some creativity when it comes to your home.

Katy Orme runs Apartment Apothecary from her stylish London home where she lives with her partner.

The interior-obsessed Instagrammer is always showing off her elegant home which features tonnes of pastel shades light and airy rooms.

Need craft tips for every season? Apartment Apothecary is the place to go, and she also dabbles in a spot of gardening if you want to give your outside space a spruce-up.

Geraldine Tan started up Little Big Bell all on her own, and in 2016 it was voted one of London’s best interiors blogs with over 400,000 followers.

If you want bright colours and inspirational artwork, this is the place to go. Geraldine often posts photos of her son’s room which is an explosion of fun.

There is also a section on helpful tips for keeping your family home organised. Take a look at her incredible house below…

Hannah is the proud owner of a Georgian cottage in the country and she’s currently in the middle of a huge redecoration project.

Take a trip to her page if you love cosy lounges, pastel colours and beautiful tiled flooring. Oh, and there’s also some very cute pictures of her adorable dogs!

If simplicity is more your thing, Hannah’s blog could be the place for you.

Having moved to Copenhagen, her style has a lot of Nordic influence which centres around light shades of grey and simple furnishings.

You will also find plenty of home-office inspiration from Hannah!

Full-time mum of two, Rachel is the writer of her own blog The Ordinary Lovely and the proud owner of a beautiful family home.

So when it comes to children’s clutter-clearing ideas and space-saving solutions, Rachel has got you covered.

She also features ways to decorate on a budget and has lots of exciting designs for exciting children’s rooms.

Kimberley Duran created interior design blog Swoon Worthy and describes herself as ‘an unashamed maximalist’.

Just one look at her Instagram feed and you’ll see what she’s talking about, as bold patterned wallpaper and vintage furniture is the main attraction.

As one of the most versatile blogs, Kimberley covers all budgets when it comes to interior design as she insists: “I believe that everyone has the right to a beautiful home, no matter what your budget.

“In fact, when your funds are limited, it makes you more creative and allows you to think outside the box.”

Kimberley also regularly posts before and after photos when transforming her own home.

Busy mum Holly and her husband are currently renovating their Victorian home with a beautiful modern twist.

If you’re keen to get involved in some DIY and clever upcycling, her page is worth a look - plus there’s some sweet photos of her daughter Holly’s princess-inspired room.