Mum reveals how she saved THOUSANDS on new fridge by updating her old one using one simple hack

The mum has taken to Facebook to reveal how she transformed her old fridge (stock image). Picture: Getty

Hacks for updating old fridges are being shared by savvy mums on Facebook - and they're genius

A mum has revealed that she saved thousands on her new fridge by giving her old one a revamp using nothing but vinyl tape that she bought for a tenner.

Read more: Mum reveals simple hack to banish house flies using water, coins and plastic bag

The vinyl tape hack has been praised by a number of mums that have taken to Facebook to share their impressive results, with many claiming that it makes the fridge look more expensive than it really is.

Mums have taken to Facebook to share their amazing results. Picture: Facebook

It all started when one woman shared a photograph of her modified fridge to Australian Facebook group Kmart Hacks & Detour, writing: "Vinyl wrapped our fridge this afternoon. What a difference it makes. What can I put on top of the fridge? The plants are there to test what they look like."

Many mums got creative with decorative patterns. Picture: Facebook

While her vinyl tape came from Australian shop Kmart, Brits can buy B&Q's self-adhesive - which costs just £10 for a roll.

Read more: Savvy holidaymaker's extension lead hack will change how you charge your devices abroad

Many mum used the hack to create beautiful designs on their fridges, including black and white patterns and one picture of a palm tree.

Read more: Mum reveals hack to blow up inflatables less than 30 seconds using a hairdryer and a bottle

The hack has been helping mums to get creative. Picture: Facebook

Another mum wrote: "Our fridge used to be a horrible cream colour that did not fit in with our kitchen at all, but now it's perfect and genuinely looks brand new."