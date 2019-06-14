Mum reveals how she saved THOUSANDS on new fridge by updating her old one using one simple hack
14 June 2019, 11:26
Hacks for updating old fridges are being shared by savvy mums on Facebook - and they're genius
A mum has revealed that she saved thousands on her new fridge by giving her old one a revamp using nothing but vinyl tape that she bought for a tenner.
The vinyl tape hack has been praised by a number of mums that have taken to Facebook to share their impressive results, with many claiming that it makes the fridge look more expensive than it really is.
It all started when one woman shared a photograph of her modified fridge to Australian Facebook group Kmart Hacks & Detour, writing: "Vinyl wrapped our fridge this afternoon. What a difference it makes. What can I put on top of the fridge? The plants are there to test what they look like."
While her vinyl tape came from Australian shop Kmart, Brits can buy B&Q's self-adhesive - which costs just £10 for a roll.
Many mum used the hack to create beautiful designs on their fridges, including black and white patterns and one picture of a palm tree.
Another mum wrote: "Our fridge used to be a horrible cream colour that did not fit in with our kitchen at all, but now it's perfect and genuinely looks brand new."