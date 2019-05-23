Mum reveals simple hack to banish house flies using water, coins and plastic bag

By Mared Parry

Summer is right around the corner which means this ingenious hack has come at exactly the right time.

House flies are an absolute pain, and as summer is right around the corner it's time to stock up on products to get rid of them...

Or so we think. A mum has shared her incredible hack on the Facebook group Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips that will cost you pennies.

But no, it'll literally cost you pennies.

The thrift mum posted in the group, sharing her quick and easy hack with all the other members, which had a great reception.

It read: "Seen a few posts about flies coming indoors as we've all our windows and doors open in this beautiful weather!.. a clear bag half filled with water with a few copper coins in!

"Hang above doors/open windows, flies hate it!"

She continued to claim: "I've not had 1 in days.. I promise you I'm not crazy, it works".

So all you need for this quick hack is a ziplock bag, some water and loose change.

There's a variety of different theories available as to why this works to repel flies, but essentially it's down to flies basing their sense of direction off where sunlight is coming from.

The house flies' complex eyes are overwhelmed and confused by the multi-directional refracted light produced by the bags, causing them to fly off rather than hang around.

The post had a great reception in the group, with a variety of members commenting that they also do the same thing.

One said: "I do this every year it's fab", and another adding: "We do this every year, it works!"

Another member commented: "I do this & it works, also, blow up a brown paper bag tie it up & hang it up, this will stop wasps as they think it's another wasp nest & stay away (the bag should be medium in size)".

We don't know about you but we'll be trying this out ASAP.