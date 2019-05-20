Mum reveals hack to blow up inflatables less than 30 seconds using a hairdryer and a bottle
20 May 2019, 12:16
The Facebook post attracted over a thousand comments from excited members of the group
An incredible hack to blow up paddling pools and other inflatables has sent the member of a Facebook group into a frenzy.
Clare Wilcockson, from Larbert, Scotland shared the incredible hack on the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK.
Read more: Parents have discovered this genius hack for picking up broken glass
The mum displayed the quick and easy way she blows up the paddling pool for the kids, and showed how people can "save yourself some pennies on an expensive pump".
Claire, who's a Baker in Sainsbury's shared an image of a hairdryer with a cut up plastic bottle over the top.
The clever DIY uses only things you'd have in your house, and will save you a huge chunk of time and effort when blowing up inflatables this summer.
The mum added that you should "make sure its on a cool setting obviously" to stop the plastic of the bottle and your inflatables melting.
Claire explained that by using this method she managed to blow up the reasonably large pool in less than seconds, and people were impressed.
Over a thousand members of the group commented on the post, praising the hack and tagging their friends and family, and there are just under 4,000 likes on Claire's hack.
We'll be trying out this in the summer, for sure!