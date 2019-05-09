Parents have discovered this genius hack for picking up broken glass

9 May 2019, 13:29 | Updated: 9 May 2019, 14:05

There's a genius way to pick up shards of glass
There's a genius way to pick up shards of glass. Picture: Getty
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Mums and dads have shared their best tricks to clearing up shards of glass off the floor

Cleaning up broken glass can be a nightmare for any parent - especially with lively children crawling around the floor.

But now one mum has revealed her genius hack for making sure no shards are missed, and it’s so simple.

Sharing a post on Reddit, she reveals holding a torch or your phone’s camera light parallel to the floor means it’s easy to see the shadows of any tiny pieces that could have been missed by the vacuum.

READ MORE: Mum sparks debate after asking whether it's okay for children to use a potty in public

Obviously, other parents couldn’t wait to comment, with many offering their own tips for clearing up broken glass.

“I always vacuum it first then use this trick to ensure I got it all! I have a toddler that hates shoes so I have to make sure I haven’t missed any,” said one.

Parents have been using their phone lights to pick up glass
Parents have been using their phone lights to pick up glass. Picture: Getty

Someone else added: “Interesting, I usually just wet a piece of paper towel to pick up the tiny shards, works fantastic.”

While a third chipped in: “Also works for other tiny objects (like earrings)”

READ MORE: Eating nuts early in your pregnancy 'makes baby more intelligent', study finds

Another then went on to explain they use a slice of white bread, to which one person replied: “I did this once! Worked perfectly!”

Cleaning experts have previously suggested some other clever hacks to clearing up those dangerous accidents, including using the humble potato.

Glass experts at Janssen Glass advise customers to take a raw potato and cut it in half before pressing it against the floor.

Apparently, the shards will get stuck in the flesh of the vegetable “and the moisture will make even the smallest pieces stick.”

Masking tape can also be wrapped around a plastic glove and dabbed in the area to gather all the pieces.

