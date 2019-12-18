Aldi needs children to test out toys this Christmas - and they'll be paid with a year's worth of gifts

You child can get paid for playing with toys this Christmas. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Aldi is offering 10 children the chance to become an official toy tester this Christmas.

With Christmas just days away, children all around the country are desperate to find out which new gifts Santa has brought them.

But now December 25th could come early for ten lucky kids, as Aldi is looking for young people under 13 years to test out a range of toys.

The bargain supermarket giant has put out an advert for children to review games, science kits, cars and dolls.

What’s more, they’ll be paid by receiving a year's worth of toys in return for reviewing a range of different products from Aldi's toy range.

Aldi has the ultimate job for children this Christmas. Picture: Getty Images

How can your child apply to be a toy tester at Aldi?

High street store Aldi has teamed up with online forum Mumsnet to find the perfect candidates for the job.

All kids have to do is enlist the help of their parents or guardians to upload a 30-second video where they review their favourite toy.

Read More: Crafty mum creates DIY 'toy jail' so her kids clean up after themselves

To have the best chance at winning, your little ones will be natural and enthusiastic in front of the camera.

They might also want to brush up on their toy knowledge, and maybe give a shout out the brand’s Kevin The Carrot range, which sold out in hours after release.

As well as the short clip, parents will also need to fill in an application form HERE by December 23 - so all those toy enthusiasts don’t have much time left.

Read More: The perfect Christmas 2019 gifts for the family member you don’t know very well

The applications will then be judged by Aldi's toy team, while the videos created by the lucky winners will be published on the supermarket’s website, as well as Mumsnet.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: "At Aldi we’re always looking for new ways to ensure our toys stay ahead of the game.

"With over 349 toys available at our online Toy Shop it’s easy to imagine just how much testing goes on behind the scenes."

She added: "This is a great opportunity for children to continue doing what they do best – playing with toys! We hope parents and children have fun with their applications and look forward to receiving the entries."