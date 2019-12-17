Crafty mum creates DIY 'toy jail' so her kids clean up after themselves

The 'jail' has a clever riddle written on the top. Picture: Facebook

The easy invention can be re-made by anyone at home with no help and will hopefully get your kids picking up their scattered toys.

A clever mum has shared her amazing idea to ensure her children pick up their toys after they've been playing with them.

It's a bloody pain trying to get your tots to clean up after they've made a mess but the 'toy jail' will hopefully make the whole process a lot easier.

The toy jail has a funny message written on the top and is perfect for tidying the house. Picture: Facebook

Sharing her invention in a Facebook group called Innov8 My Home, the mum attracted loads of attention and praise for her simple yet effective way of keeping her kids in check.

The 'toy jail' is simply a plain storage box that's had a phrase written on it, which means everyone can make their own version.

There's a variety of big clear plastic boxes available on sites such as Amazon, and all you need is a Sharpie and a bit of creativity to make one of your own.

On the box, the mum had written:"You left it out and I picked it up.

“I’ve got your stuff you’re out of luck.

“To get it back, please do a chore.

“Then it’s yours, just like before.”

Many parents have hailed the ideas as "genius" and "brilliant" in the group, with one commenting on the post "Teaching kids to be more responsible and organise with their things.

"This is a very important lesson they should learn.”

The boxes are available on Amazon for less than £20. Picture: Amazon

The post racked up dozens of likes, as mums declared they were setting up their own jail.

One person said: “I love this. It's a great idea.”

Another wrote: “I’m going to do this to my 12&16 yr old! This is going to be fun!"

A third lady added: “Great idea.” and a fellow parent added: “I’m starting this today.”