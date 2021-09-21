Aldi opens first checkout-free supermarket in the UK

21 September 2021, 09:38 | Updated: 21 September 2021, 11:21

The new Aldi trial store has been set up in a secret London location and works by using an app to charge you for your groceries.

Aldi is set to trial it’s first ever checkout-free supermarket in London.

This means that customers can simply pick up their shopping and walk right out of the store, without having to face the queues.

Shoppers instead install an app on their phone and when they leave they are automatically charged and receive a receipt via email.

Customers will be able to walk straight out of the checkout free store
Customers will be able to walk straight out of the checkout free store. Picture: Alamy

Aldi is keeping quiet about where the trial store is, but we do know it is somewhere in England’s capital.

While staff are currently testing the technology, further trials are set to be carried out by members of the public.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer for Aldi UK and Ireland said: “We are always looking to redefine what it means to be a discount retailer, and the technology involved in this trial will give us a wealth of learnings.

“We are really excited to be testing this concept that will enable customers to pick from our range of quality products, all available at unbeatable prices, then leave the store without having to pay at a till.”

Amazon opened it's first 'Just Walk Out' stores earlier this year
Amazon opened it's first 'Just Walk Out' stores earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Amazon opened a number of checkout free stores across London which use the same technology.

The Amazon Fresh shops - which are located in Ealing, Chalk Farm, White City, and Canary Wharf - use Artificial Intelligence and extensive camera sensors to track what customers have picked up from the shelves.

Shoppers need to sign in by scanning a QR code at the door, and they can then put items in their bag and leave straight away, with items being charged to their Amazon-linked card.

Amazon said at the time: "Amazon Fresh is the first convenience grocery store to offer Just Walk Out Technology in the UK.

"We offer a mix of everyday essentials, local favourites and seasonal items we think you'll want and love, all at great prices.

"We're also excited to offer delicious ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat meals.

"Our checkout-free shopping experience is made possible by the same types of technologies used in self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning.

"Just Walk Out Technology automatically detects when products are taken from or returned to the shelves and keeps track of them in a virtual basket.

"When you're done shopping, you can just leave the store."

