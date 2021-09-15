Supermarket worker shares shopping bag hack to help speed up checkout time

The genius hack was shared to TikTok. Picture: TikTok/woolworths_au

A genius hack that could help you speed up the supermarket checkout process has proved a huge hit on TikTok.

We all know the struggle of trying to pack our grocery bags as speedily as possible at the checkout, but one supermarket worker may have just come to our rescue...

While many of us just chuck our items on the conveyor belt without giving it a second thought, they claim that having the right strategy at the tills can make all the difference.

As reported by The Sun, the employee, who works at Woolworths Australia, said that organising your shopping in the same order they need to be packed in can speed up the process.

Taking to the store's TikTok, they said: "Check out faster with this hack. Put on re-usable bag down on the conveyor belt and then put all the items you want in that bag on the conveyor belt and repeat the process."

And speaking about heavier items - like six packs of drinks - they added: "With heavy bulk items you can leave in the trolley and we can scan it up there."

With your bags already prepped, you can speedily put your items in when they've been scanned.

Many TikTok users rushed to comment their approval of the hack, with one writing: "All my shopping problems are solved."

s a dream when people did this. It made my job easier, now I do it to make other retail workers' jobs easier."

The hack could speed up the checkout process. Picture: TikTok/woolworths_au

Many TikTok users have praised the hack. Picture: TikTok/woolworths_au

Some pointed out that they'd tried the hack before, but that it didn't quite to to plan.

One person commented: "Not every checkout person gets that. I went to woolies once and did that and the person reached over and grabbed everything I didn't want in the bag."

Another agreed, saying: "I separate my items into how I want them bagged and the checkout staff reach over and get stuff from the back every time."

Some cashiers, however, gave the method their seal of approval, saying they like it when customers do it.

One wrote: "It was a dream when people did this. It made my job easier, now I do it to make other retail workers' jobs easier."