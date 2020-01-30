Aldi is selling heart-shaped chicken nuggets as part of a £10 Valentine's Day meal deal

Aldi is selling heart shaped nuggets. Picture: Aldi/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

Aldi is selling 'love nuggets' this February perfect for Valentine's Day.

Eating out on Valentine’s Day can be near on impossible, with many restaurants booked out months in advance and prices hiked up.

So, if you’re planning on having a relaxing evening in this February 14th, Aldi has got your romantic meal sorted.

Yep, the budget store has launched its ‘heart-shaped’ chicken nuggets as part of their very affordable meal deal.

As part of their romantic bundle, you can get your hands on three courses and a side for two for just £10.

Heart shaped chicken nuggets are being sold in Aldi. Picture: Aldi

Included in the options is the ‘Love Chicken Nuggets’ as well as the equally romantic Heart-Shaped Pancakes.

Other options include a 21-Day Matured Sirloin Steak complete with Pink Peppercorn Butter and some specially-selected Barbers Cheddar Mash Potato.

The Love Nuggets on their own cost just £1.99 for a pack of 20 or choose from the full list of options below to eat alongside your nugs:

Aldi's Valentine's Day menu

Starters

– King Prawn & Scallop Ramekin, £3.99

– Sharing Bread with Camembert, £2.99

Mains

– Chicken Love Nuggets, £1.99

– Duck Breast Portions, £3.49

– 21 Day Matured Sirloin Steaks with Pink Peppercorn Butter, £5.99

Aldi's steak with pink peppercorn butter. Picture: Aldi

– Salmon Fillets with Heart-Shaped Butter, £3.19

– British Beef Wellington, £4.99

Sides

– Triple Cooked Chips with Beef Dripping, £1.99

– Cheddar Cheese Mash Potato, £1.99

Desserts

– Mini Heart-Shaped Pancakes, £1.49

– Melt in the Middle Puddings, £1.79

– Profiteroles, £1.99

The meal deal will be available from February 11 for a limited time only.

Meanwhile, if you want Valentine’s Day to go without a hitch, couples can get their hands on a dozen roses for just £1.99, which works out at around 16p per rose.

An Aldi spokesperson said: "A bunch of 12 timeless stems is the perfect gift to dazzle your partner, giving a classic and touching gift to brighten up their Valentine’s Day this year.

"The delicate blooms will capture your loved one's heart, but definitely not your wallet!"

