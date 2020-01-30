Aldi is selling heart-shaped chicken nuggets as part of a £10 Valentine's Day meal deal

30 January 2020, 12:18 | Updated: 30 January 2020, 12:29

Aldi is selling heart shaped nuggets
Aldi is selling heart shaped nuggets. Picture: Aldi/PA Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Aldi is selling 'love nuggets' this February perfect for Valentine's Day.

Eating out on Valentine’s Day can be near on impossible, with many restaurants booked out months in advance and prices hiked up.

So, if you’re planning on having a relaxing evening in this February 14th, Aldi has got your romantic meal sorted.

Yep, the budget store has launched its ‘heart-shaped’ chicken nuggets as part of their very affordable meal deal.

As part of their romantic bundle, you can get your hands on three courses and a side for two for just £10.

Heart shaped chicken nuggets are being sold in Aldi
Heart shaped chicken nuggets are being sold in Aldi. Picture: Aldi

Read More: Britain's best takeaways revealed – based on food quality, delivery drivers and chefs

Included in the options is the ‘Love Chicken Nuggets’ as well as the equally romantic Heart-Shaped Pancakes.

Other options include a 21-Day Matured Sirloin Steak complete with Pink Peppercorn Butter and some specially-selected Barbers Cheddar Mash Potato.

Read More: Woman reveals crazy mayonnaise hack that banishes grimy sticker residue

The Love Nuggets on their own cost just £1.99 for a pack of 20 or choose from the full list of options below to eat alongside your nugs:

Aldi's Valentine's Day menu

Starters

– King Prawn & Scallop Ramekin, £3.99

– Sharing Bread with Camembert, £2.99

Mains

– Chicken Love Nuggets, £1.99

– Duck Breast Portions, £3.49

– 21 Day Matured Sirloin Steaks with Pink Peppercorn Butter, £5.99

Aldi's steak with pink peppercorn butter
Aldi's steak with pink peppercorn butter. Picture: Aldi

– Salmon Fillets with Heart-Shaped Butter, £3.19

– British Beef Wellington, £4.99

Sides

– Triple Cooked Chips with Beef Dripping, £1.99

– Cheddar Cheese Mash Potato, £1.99

Desserts

– Mini Heart-Shaped Pancakes, £1.49

– Melt in the Middle Puddings, £1.79

– Profiteroles, £1.99

The meal deal will be available from February 11 for a limited time only.

Meanwhile, if you want Valentine’s Day to go without a hitch, couples can get their hands on a dozen roses for just £1.99, which works out at around 16p per rose.

An Aldi spokesperson said: "A bunch of 12 timeless stems is the perfect gift to dazzle your partner, giving a classic and touching gift to brighten up their Valentine’s Day this year.

"The delicate blooms will capture your loved one's heart, but definitely not your wallet!"

Check out where else you can get budget Valentine's Day flowers here.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The woman claimed her dog prevented her from flying to Wuhan days before the outbrake

Woman's dog destroyed her passport before she travelled to Wuhan days before Coronavirus outbreak
Being 'boring' with your partner is the key to a long relationship

Being 'boring' with your partner is the key to staying together, expert reveals
Mayonnaise will get rid of you sticker residue

Woman reveals crazy mayonnaise hack that banishes grimy sticker residue
Energy company to pay back £8.9million after overcharging customers and issuing inaccurate statements

Energy company to pay back £8.9million after overcharging customers and issuing inaccurate statements
The fitness guru has been slammed for his comments

Male fitness guru slated for saying women who don't lose weight after childbirth are to blame for divorce

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby admitted she had come clean to a friend

Holly Willoughby reveals she had to make the 'difficult' decision to tell friend their partner was cheating

Celebrities

The Geordie duo are the UK's most popular presenters

And and Dec to sign impressive £40million golden handcuffs deal with ITV

Celebrities

James Corden has spoken out about the Carpool Karaoke 'scandal'

James Corden defends not driving during Carpool Karaoke after fan backlash

TV & Movies

Gary Kemp wants Spandau Ballet to reform

Gary Kemp makes public plea to Tony Hadley to reform Spandau Ballet
Holly Willoughby's dress is in the sale for £330

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £330 print midi dress from Goat Fashion

Celebrities