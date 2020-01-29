Britain's best takeaways revealed – based on food quality, delivery drivers and chefs

These are Britain's best takeaway restaurants. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Britain’s best takeaways have been crowned - but did yours make the cut?

Whether you love fish and chips on a Friday night, or can’t help but order in a curry every Saturday - now the best takeaway in the country has been revealed.

And it’s good news if you live in Trowbridge as Wiltshire-based Mexican restaurant Nacho Cheese topped the list.

The takeaway impressed the judging panel by providing great food, as well as catering well to customers’ dietary needs.

Owner Lorraine Priestly - who has coeliac disease - has made sure her restaurant has a whole host of gluten-free offerings.

Nacho Cheese would love your feedback. Post a review to our profile.https://t.co/IIDFjKxge6 pic.twitter.com/pEfTCe7D2g — Nacho Cheese (@Nachocheese4441) October 20, 2019

She also offers vegan, vegetarian and dairy-free dishes, alongside meaty and cheesy ones, while its packaging is compostable and biodegradable.

Read More: How to eat vegan in UK chain restaurants: McDonalds, Pizza Express, Nando's, KFC and more

Following their big win, Lorraine said: “It is so important to us to offer exceptional service and food, as well as catering to customers’ ever-evolving dietary needs, and so to have been recognised for this is amazing!

"We would like to say a huge thank you to our staff for their hard work, as well as our loyal customers, as we couldn’t have got here without them. We are so pleased and can’t wait to continue to have a positive impact on the takeaway industry.”

Read More: Six delicious (and healthy!) vegetarian recipes you’ll love to make

The nominees of the British Takeaway Awards - sponsored by Just Eat - are first considered with a public vote, while a judging panel, written submissions and mystery shopping visits helped to crown the winners.

But Nacho Cheese wasn’t the only restaurant to come out on top, as other categories such as ‘game changer’, ‘best takeaway delivery driver’ and ‘best chef’ were also crowned, as well as regional winners.

See the full list of Best Takeaway Awards and the winners below:

Best Takeaway in Britain - Nacho Cheese, Trowbridge, Wiltshire

Game Changer - Chris’ Fish N Chips, Leicester

Best Takeaway Chef - Osamu Mizuno, Sugoi JPN, London

Best Takeaway Delivery Driver - Mohammed Miah, The Island Restaurant, West Midlands

Central London - Chilli Tuk Tuk, Woodhouse Rd, Finchley

Greater London - The Brothers Fish Bar, Gravesend

South East - S&S Kitchen, Aylesbury

South West - Nacho Cheese, Trowbridge

East Midlands - Rikshaw, Nottingham

West Midlands - Buena Comida, Brierley Hill

North West - Brothers Burgers, Saint Helens

North East - Casa Rosa, Newcastle

Yorkshire - Bear Kirchen, Wakefield

Scotland - Cheeky Moo’s, Rutherglen

Wales - Wiwo, Cathays

Northern Ireland - Nonna Wood Fired Pizzas, Londonderry

UK managing director of Just Eat, Andrew Kenny said: “From the independent small business owners who inspire their teams to strive for better, chefs who continually innovate their menus, and delivery drivers who go the extra mile to provide excellent customer service - the food delivery industry is full of unsung heroes.

"It’s only right that they have their moment in the spotlight.”