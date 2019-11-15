Aldi is launching a Friends range with PJs and duvet covers from only £4.99

By Mared Parry

The affordable range is hitting shelves in a matter of days and we cannot wait to nab some ourselves.

Friends fans, listen up! Aldi have just announced their brand new range of homeware and clothing items that are inspired by the hit 90s sitcom.

Having just celebrated its 25th anniversary, the hit show is a favourite with people all over the world, and UK fans will get the chance to buy some bargain merchandise.

This duvet set is one of three options. Picture: Aldi

Aldi's new range starts at only £4.99 and includes everything from cushions to mugs and even PJs.

It's very chic and stylish, coloured mostly in black and white and will be available really soon, from the 21st of November, but is available to pre-order from this Sunday.

The new collection features a whopping three different duvet ranges, two different kinds of pyjamas, three different cushions to choose from and a trio of cups and mugs.

The cushions are an absolute bargain. Picture: Aldi

The different merch is covered in famous logos and slogans associated with the show such as 'you're my lobster' and the iconic Central Perk.

Aldi has said about the collection: “Take a trip down memory lane with Aldi’s gifting range that pays homage to one of the most iconic 90s tv series.“They’re also the perfect stocking filler or secret Santa

gift.”

There are some mugs and cups included in the collection too. Picture: Aldi

Prices start from £4.99 for the cups, the cushions are £5.99, the pyjamas all cost £8.99 and the double duvets are £14.99.

The collection is part of Aldi’s Specialbuys range, which means when it’s gone it’s gone for good.