Amazon are selling heated mouse mats to keep your hands warm at work this winter

15 November 2019, 15:01

Amazon are selling heated mouse mats
Amazon are selling heated mouse mats. Picture: Amazon

Is your office constantly freezing all through winter? Read on...

For those of you who spend each work day huddled in a coat while sat at your desk in the winter months, we have good news - Amazon are now selling heated mouse mats.

The mats come in a range of colours - including grey, cream, white, brown, pink and lilac - and will be sure to help keep you toasty while you're hard at work.

They are USB powered, and are priced between £16.45 and £16.66 depending on which colour you choose.


The heated mouse pads come in a variety of colours
The heated mouse pads come in a variety of colours. Picture: Amazon

The product description reads: "USB Warmer Mouse Pad with built-in warmer pad can help warm your freezing cold hand while you are at work.

"The temperature of the mouse pad will go up to a suitable degree after it is connected to the computer, just plug it into the USB port, then you can warm your hand all the time.

"Lovely design, beautiful and practical, suit for home and office desk. Please note that the heater is separated from the mouse pad. You can choose to use or don't use the heater when using the warm mouse pad."


The mats have attracted a number of five star reviews
The mats have attracted a number of five star reviews. Picture: Amazon

Many delighted customers have rushed to leave glowing reviews of the products - and they are currently rated 4.7/5 stars.

One customer wrote: "Brilliant product. My hand was toastie warm without having to use the heat pad. Sitting under an air-con vent the cold air blows continually down on my hand.

"Using the USB heated mouse mat has solved my freezing hand problem."

Another added: "People at work call it my big pink slipper. I call it my haven for warm fingers! This is great.

"I should have bought one these years ago. Keeps my fingers nice and toasty in my cold office building. The good thing is if it gets too warm I can turn it off."

Click here to buy the USB Heated Mouse Pad on Amazon.

