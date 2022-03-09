Which animal do you see? Optical illusion shows either a cat or moose

Which animal can you see in this optical illusion? Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Heart reporter

The internet is divided over this bizarre optical illusion - but do you see a cat or a moose?

Another optical illusion is baffling the internet today, this time people are arguing over whether they can see a cat or a moose.

The picture features black and white zig zag patterns with the image of two animals hiding among the lines.

While you might not see any image at first, if you zoom out you might catch a glimpse of the outline of an intricate cat.

Or you might even spot the antlers of a moose near the bottom.

What animal can you see in this illusion? Picture: Twitter

Sharing the bizarre picture on Twitter, one man wrote: “Depending on how your brain works, (left or right brain) you'll either see a cat or a moose in this pattern.

“Whatever animal you see isn’t part of the image, it’s just an optical illusion created by your own brain.

“If you zoom in on any of the features the illusion disappears.”

Obviously, people were quick to comment, with many spotting a cat straight away.

“I see a relatively detailed cat,” wrote someone on Twitter, before adding: “I find it easier to see the cat if I look at the image at an angle.”

A Reddit user has drawn the outline of the moose. Picture: Reddit

Another person said: “Took a minute, but I see a cat. A frontal face shot of what seems to be a large/wild cat.”

While a third commented: “Very interesting! At first, I was looking only at the top half of the graphic, and saw a trio of zebras! Then I scrolled down and saw a gorgeous, big cat face.”

But many people couldn’t see anything at all, with another follower saying: “I see neither a cat nor a moose. Does this mean neither side of my brain is functioning?”

“I really don’t see anything but a moving pattern,” wrote someone else.

It turns out not many people can see a moose, however a Reddit user has drawn the outline of the animal to make things easier.

Excuse us while we go and lie down in a dark room for a while…