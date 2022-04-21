How to get 38 days off with 15 days annual leave for your summer holiday this year

By Heart reporter

If you're strategic enough with your annual leave, you may be able to maximise your time off work this summer.

We can't believe how quickly it's come around, but summer is not just around the corner.

If you're already making a start on your holiday plans, it may interest you to know that there is a clever way that you can potentially maximise your time off work - and it's all about being strategic with your annual leave.

If you book time off on the right days, you may be able to have a whopping 38 days off work using just 15 days of annual leave.

Of course, this hack will only work if you have enough annual leave, you work the right hours, and your company agrees to your requested days.

First, you'll need to take note of this year's Bank Holidays, which are as follows:

May 2 (Early May bank holiday)

June 2 (Spring bank holiday)

June 3 (Platinum Jubilee bank holiday)

August 29 (Summer bank holiday)

December 26 (Boxing Day)

December 27 (Christmas Day substitute)

As reported by The Sun, if you are able to book April 25 to 29, you'll end up with 10 days off with five days of annual leave.

If you book off May 30, 31, and June 1, you will end up with nine days off with just three holiday days.

If you do the same with August 30 and September 2, you'll get a nine day break then, too.

Similarly, if you book December 28, 29 and 30 off, you will get will give you 10 days off.