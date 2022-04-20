Netflix is planning to introduce adverts in new subscription plan

20 April 2022, 15:14 | Updated: 20 April 2022, 15:19

Netflix could introduce adverts soon
Netflix could introduce adverts soon. Picture: Getty Images

Netflix is set to offer a cheaper package after the number of subscribers dropped this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix could introduce adverts for the first time as part of a cheaper subscription plan.

After losing more than 200,000 customers since the beginning of the year, the streaming platform is set to bring in new rules.

During a quarterly call with investors, CEO of Netflix Reed Hastings explained that using adverts could give people more ‘choice’.

While he said he was ‘a big fan of the simplicity of subscription,’ Reed added: “But as much as I am a fan of that, I am a bigger fan of consumer choice.

Netflix has lost over 200,000 users this year
Netflix has lost over 200,000 users this year. Picture: Alamy

“And allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price, and are advertising-tolerant, get what they want, makes a lot of sense.”

There has never been any advertising on Netflix, with viewers able to watch their favourite shows instantly, which is built into the monthly pricing structure.

The added adverts could be bought over the next couple of years, with the business still working out what format they want to use.

Hastings said: “Think of us as quite open to offering even lower prices with advertising as a consumer choice.”

Adverts could be introduced to Netflix
Adverts could be introduced to Netflix. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Netflix lost 200,000 global subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, with the company expecting to lose two million more this spring.

With the cost of living increasing in the UK, other streaming services have also seen the same fall in users.

Meanwhile, Netflix is also set to tackle the problem of password sharing across the globe over the next few years.

Netflix Chief Product Officer Greg Peters said: “Frankly, we’ve been working on this for about almost two years… a little over a year ago, we started doing some light test launches that…informed our thinking and helped us build the mechanisms that we’re deploying now.

“We just did the first big country tests, but it will take a while to work this out and to get that balance right.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Anatomy of a Scandal is streaming on Netflix now

Is Anatomy of a Scandal based on a true story?

Domenica is said to have called Andrew 'attractive' on MAFS Australia

Secret Married at First Sight Australia storyline involving Domenica and Andrew 'cut from show'
Joanna Lumley's Coronation Street character had an affair

Joanna Lumley's Coronation Street character had an affair with Ken Barlow
Anne Darwin has said she isn't enjoying The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe: Anne Darwin is 'not enjoying' ITV drama
Merlin Griffiths has had surgery to remove a tumour

First Dates star Merlin Griffiths updates fans after bowel cancer surgery

Trending on Heart

Tom Parker's funeral took place today

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey says she will 'treasure every moment' in funeral eulogy

Celebrities

Tom Parker's coffin is carried into the church by The Wanted bandmates

Tom Parker's coffin carried into church by The Wanted bandmates

Celebrities

Hundreds of Tom Parker fans have lined the streets to say goodbye to the star

Tom Parker fans line the streets in tribute to The Wanted star at his funeral

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Omnes

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black daisy mini dress for £65

Celebrities

The Wanted's Tom Parker funeral is today

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey reveals star’s funeral details and asks fans to line the streets today

Celebrities

John and Anne Darwin were both sentenced to prison time

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe: This is where the real John and Anne Darwin are now
The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe episode guide

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama?
The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe full cast list

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe cast: Who is in the ITV drama?
See the locations of The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe

Where is The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe filmed? Locations in Durham revealed
Selina has denied claims she is now with Al after MAFS Australia

Married At First Sight Australia's Selina Chhaur speaks out on rumours she's dating Al Perkins
This is what happened to John and Anne Darwin's sons

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe: This is what happened to John and Anne Darwin's sons
Sandra Beckham gifted Nicola a personalised pair of trainers for a wedding gift

David Beckham's mum gives Brooklyn's wife Nicola a personalised wedding gift

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has issued a warning

Martin Lewis issues council tax scam warning to anyone waiting for a £150 rebate

News

Kevin Berling asked his employers to not throw him a birthday party in the office, but they did it anyway

Man wins £350,000 lawsuit after his employer threw him a birthday party he didn't want

Lifestyle

Sienna Miller stars in Anatomy of a Scandal

How many episodes of Anatomy of a Scandal are there on Netflix?