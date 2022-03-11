Netflix announces immediate price rise for all customers

Netflix has hiked their subscription prices by up to £24 a year for some people.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you’re anything like us, you probably spend most of your spare time binge watching every new series that drops on Netflix.

Well, now the streaming giant has announced they are increasing their subscription prices for everyone, starting immediately.

While the basic and standard plans will increase by £1, the premium tier will go up by £2, which could mean an increase of £24 a year.

Netflix is rising it's prices immediately. Picture: Alamy

Currently, the basic plan - which allows for non-HD content only and on one screen at a time - costs £5.99, but will increase to £6.99.

Meanwhile the standard plan, which allows two screens and HD, is going up to £10.99.

As for the premium package, this will be going from £13.99 to £15.99, and gives you access to four screens and Ultra HD.

This price increase will be brought in immediately for all new customers, and existing users will be told about the changes at least 30 days before they are charged.

In a statement, a Netflix spokesperson has explained the price hike is down to the investment they have made in their TV series’.

Bridgerton is streamed in Netflix. Picture: Netflix

A statement from bosses reads: "We have always been focused on providing our members both quality and clear value for their membership.

"Our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalogue, and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry.

"We offer a range of plans so members can choose a price that works best for them."

The streaming service is home to some of the biggest shows in the world right now, including Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, Inventing Anna and After Life.

Netflix reportedly has over 220 million subscribers worldwide, gaining 18.4 million new subscribers last year.