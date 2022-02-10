Why the Tinder Swindler's bodyguard is suing Netflix over shock documentary

The bodyguard of Simon Leviev is said to be suing Netflix over his portrayal in their documentary, The Tinder Swindler.

Simon Leviev’s bodyguard Peter is reportedly suing Netflix following the release of The Tinder Swindler.

If you’re yet to see the documentary, it tells the shocking story of how Simon - who’s real name is Shimon Hayut - allegedly scammed multiple women out of millions of pounds.

Centring around Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm, and Ayleen Charlotte, all three women claim to have fallen for Hayut after he pretended to be a billionaire.

After gaining their trust, he is later reported to have asked to borrow thousands of pounds from each.

Peter was Simon Leviev's bodyguard. Picture: Instagram/Netflix

But following the release of the documentary, now Peter has hit back saying he had no part in Simon’s alleged scam.

His lawyer Joanna Parafianowicz told LADbible the streaming site never reached out and spoke to her client.

She said: "No one has the right to deprive a person of basic rights, such as the right to image and the right to the protection of personal data.

"The movie doesn't tell my client's story, and it must be underlined - no charges have been ever brought against him regarding this case.

Simon Leviev allegedly swindled millions of pounds from women. Picture: Instagram/Netflix

"He’s never been involved in Simon’s businesses. However, by many viewers he’s being associated with Simon Leviev’s behaviour.

"Netflix’s production neither have asked my client for permission to publish his image nor for his comment on the case.

"As a result of the unexpected movie publication and its immediate popularity, my client lost anonymity within just one day, the ability to work as a bodyguard, probably forever, as well as his reputation."

Heart.co.uk has reached out to Netflix for comment.

The hit show landed on Netflix just last week and is already their number one trending show.

Cecille even appeared on This Morning this week to tell Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about her experience.

After setting up a Go Fund Me page to help recover some of the money she lost, Cecille said: “It’s the victim blaming and shaming we wanted to talk about, fraud is the last crime where victims are still being blamed.

"I just don't get it, we're being called gold-diggers and greedy but I don't know how gold-diggers would give out over £200,000 to someone.

"I just tried to save someone, if people don't believe that, it's up to them."