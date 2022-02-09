Tinder Swindler victim defends asking for £600k donations to pay off debts

9 February 2022, 15:22 | Updated: 9 February 2022, 15:38

Cecilie Fjellhoy appeared on This Morning to speak to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the Tinder Swindler.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ever since Netflix dropped the new documentary The Tinder Swindler earlier this month, the whole nation has been talking about Simon Leviev.

The hit show tells the shocking story of how Simon - whose real name is Shimon Hayut - allegedly scammed multiple women out of millions of pounds.

Using the name ‘Simon Leviev’, he used Tinder to lure women in by taking them on expensive dates, before asking them to borrow credit cards and money.

Following the success of the documentary, one of Simon’s reported victims Cecilie Fjellhoy appeared on This Morning to talk about her experience.

Cecilie Fjellhoy appeared on This Morning
Cecilie Fjellhoy appeared on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Joining Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Cecille said she lost over £200,000 and found herself checking into a psychiatric facility after finding out the truth.

And she's now set up a Go Fund Me page to help recover some of the money she lost, which stands at over £50,000.

After Phillip asked how she dealt with being ‘blamed’ for the crime, she replied: “It’s the victim blaming and shaming we wanted to talk about, fraud is the last crime where victims are still being blamed.

"I just don't get it, we're being called gold-diggers and greedy but I don't know how gold-diggers would give out over £200,000 to someone.

"I just tried to save someone, if people don't believe that, it's up to them."

Shimon Hayut went by the name of Simon Leviev
Shimon Hayut went by the name of Simon Leviev. Picture: Instagram

Cecille also opened up about how it felt when she found out the truth about her boyfriend.

“When I realised I was the last string of three or four women, I felt cheated on at first," she said.

“You can’t comprehend he was never the loving boyfriend. When I blocked him I cried.”

Cecilie told her story on the Tinder Swindler alongside Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte, who also claim to have been cheated out of thousands of pounds.

She later said they all ‘hate’ him for what he did, admitting: “I think for all of us its the worse thing he’s still out there, we did this to protect others and get him behind bars.

“We have a very strong hate for him, but I pity him as well because he is a very empty soul. He has no friends, no family, no anything.”

In the documentary it was revealed that Hayut had fled Israel after being charged in 2011 with theft, forgery, and fraud.

In 2015 he'd also been convicted of defrauding three women in Finland and was sentenced to two years.

Hayut was later caught with a fake passport in Greece in 2019, before he was extradited to Israel and sentenced to 15 months in prison for theft, fraud, and forgery of documents.

He served five months before being released for 'good behaviour'.

Before deleting his Instagram account, Hayut spoke out about the claims against him.

He told followers: "I will share my side of the story in the next few days when I have sorted out the best and most respectful way to tell it, both to the involved parties and myself.

"Until then, please keep an open mind and heart."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Daniel Mays starred in EastEnders

Who did Daniel Mays play in EastEnders and where is he now?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pleated midi skirt from Reiss

Celebrities

Adele dedicated her Brit award to her husband

Adele breaks down in tears as she dedicates Brit Award to ex-husband

Celebrities

Sue Radford is moving out of her home

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford plans to build new home as family outgrows 10 bed mansion
Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black skirt and red jumper

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

All the Valentine's Day gift ideas you'll need!

Valentine's Day 2022 gift ideas for him and her

Lifestyle

This Harry Potter house is incredible

You can now stay in a Harry Potter-themed house and it’s magical

Lifestyle

People who catch Covid will not have to isolate in future Government plans

All Covid isolation rules set to be scrapped this month, says PM

News

Karen's Diner is opening in the UK

‘Karen’s Diner’ with rude staff and terrible service is coming to the UK

Lifestyle

If you like puzzles you'll LOVE this one

Can you find the word 'love' hidden in this tricky brainteaser?

Lifestyle

Here is what the Heart.co.uk team have their eyes on this month...

Lust List February 2022: Things to try, buy and do this month

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has revealed her new bathroom

Stacey Solomon unveils incredible dinosaur-themed bathroom for Rex

Celebrities

Upgrade your beauty bag with some exciting new essentials

Cult beauty products 2022: CBD skincare, bond repair, retinol and dewy highlighters

Beauty

We want to know who your fashion winner of the night is

BRIT Awards 2022: Vote for your favourite red carpet look live from the ceremony

Fashion

A company is taking their employees on holiday

UK company is taking all its employees on a fully-paid holiday

Lifestyle

Pluto is looking for his forever home after 11 years at a rescue centre

'World's loneliest dog' still searching for forever home after 11 years at rescue centre

Lifestyle

Snow is set to fall in the UK next week

UK weather: New map shows Britain to be hit by 30cm of snow next week

News

Eddie Boxshall has shared a cryptic message about his split from Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall shares cryptic message about shock split

Celebrities

Sammy Winward left Emmerdale seven years ago

Inside Emmerdale star Sammy Winward's life seven years after leaving soap
Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz takes on the ultimate Disney lyric challenge

Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz takes on the ultimate Disney lyric challenge