This Is Going to Hurt fans praise series for showing ‘real’ side of working for the NHS

10 February 2022, 09:28 | Updated: 10 February 2022, 09:47

This is Going to Hurt is airing on BBC One
This is Going to Hurt is airing on BBC One. Picture: BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Viewers of This Is Going to Hurt are all saying the same thing about the new series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This Is Going to Hurt viewers have praised the series for showing the ‘real’ side of working for the NHS.

The first episode aired on Wednesday and is based on the best-selling non-fiction memoir by writer and former NHS doctor Adam Kay.

Since airing, it has received incredible reviews from critics, with many pointing out how true to life and authentic the series is.

And now fellow medical professionals and viewers at home have also called the drama ‘outstanding’ and ‘accurate’.

This Is Going to Hurt has been praised by viewers
This Is Going to Hurt has been praised by viewers. Picture: BBC

One person Tweeted: “The portrayal of the debilitating tiredness experienced on call in #ThisIsGoingToHurt this evening is full on 10/10 for accuracy. Throw back to the extreme cold sweats at 4am - too tired to actually regulate your own temperature. Good craic."

Another wrote: “I think this is the first time I've seen a medical drama properly trying to examine how people working in the medical profession deal with death.”

A third said: "An absolutely amazing show. Really does the book justice. An emotional rollercoaster and one that hits close to home for many people."

Ben Whishaw plays Adam Kay in This is Going to Hurt
Ben Whishaw plays Adam Kay in This is Going to Hurt. Picture: BBC

While a fourth added: "Episodes one to seven of This Is Going To Hurt finished! Amazingly written and poignant, the right amount of deadpan humour and highlights important issues. Well done @amateuradam I've enjoyed it so much, thank you."

Across the series, Adam - played by actor Ben Whishaw - is forced to navigate his high pressure job, as well as his close relationships.

One particularly powerful moment saw Adam deliver a baby through emergency C-section, despite it being only 25 weeks old.

Someone wrote at home: "As someone who had a pretty traumatic emergency caesarean with their first baby This Is Going To Hurt was a hard watch in places but, the deadpan humour aside (as opposed to bedpan humour), that feels like the point of it.”

All episodes of This is Going to Hurt are now on BBC iPlayer, and it airs every Tuesday at 9pm on BBC One.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Tinder Swindler's bodyguard Peter is suing Netflix

Why the Tinder Swindler's bodyguard is suing Netflix over shock documentary

Netflix

Holly Willoughby is wearing a 60s style dress on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral birthday dress by Ted Baker

Celebrities

Meg Johnson played Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale

Who plays Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale and what happened to her?
Coleen Rooney has opened up about her marriage to Wayne Rooney

Coleen Rooney tearfully says Wayne's cheating is 'unacceptable' in new documentary
The Tinder Swindler's victims appeared on This Morning

Tinder Swindler victim defends asking for £600k donations to pay off debts

Netflix

Trending on Heart

All the Valentine's Day gift ideas you'll need!

Valentine's Day 2022 gift ideas for him and her

Lifestyle

This Harry Potter house is incredible

You can now stay in a Harry Potter-themed house and it’s magical

Lifestyle

People who catch Covid will not have to isolate in future Government plans

All Covid isolation rules set to be scrapped this month, says PM

News

Karen's Diner is opening in the UK

‘Karen’s Diner’ with rude staff and terrible service is coming to the UK

Lifestyle

If you like puzzles you'll LOVE this one

Can you find the word 'love' hidden in this tricky brainteaser?

Lifestyle

Here is what the Heart.co.uk team have their eyes on this month...

Lust List February 2022: Things to try, buy and do this month

Lifestyle

Daniel Mays starred in EastEnders

Who did Daniel Mays play in EastEnders and where is he now?

Stacey Solomon has revealed her new bathroom

Stacey Solomon unveils incredible dinosaur-themed bathroom for Rex

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pleated midi skirt from Reiss

Celebrities

Adele dedicated her Brit award to her husband

Adele breaks down in tears as she dedicates Brit Award to ex-husband

Celebrities

Upgrade your beauty bag with some exciting new essentials

Cult beauty products 2022: CBD skincare, bond repair, retinol and dewy highlighters

Beauty

We want to know who your fashion winner of the night is

BRIT Awards 2022: Vote for your favourite red carpet look live from the ceremony

Fashion

A company is taking their employees on holiday

UK company is taking all its employees on a fully-paid holiday

Lifestyle

Sue Radford is moving out of her home

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford plans to build new home as family outgrows 10 bed mansion
Pluto is looking for his forever home after 11 years at a rescue centre

'World's loneliest dog' still searching for forever home after 11 years at rescue centre

Lifestyle