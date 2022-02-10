This Is Going to Hurt fans praise series for showing ‘real’ side of working for the NHS

This is Going to Hurt is airing on BBC One. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Viewers of This Is Going to Hurt are all saying the same thing about the new series.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This Is Going to Hurt viewers have praised the series for showing the ‘real’ side of working for the NHS.

The first episode aired on Wednesday and is based on the best-selling non-fiction memoir by writer and former NHS doctor Adam Kay.

Since airing, it has received incredible reviews from critics, with many pointing out how true to life and authentic the series is.

And now fellow medical professionals and viewers at home have also called the drama ‘outstanding’ and ‘accurate’.

This Is Going to Hurt has been praised by viewers. Picture: BBC

One person Tweeted: “The portrayal of the debilitating tiredness experienced on call in #ThisIsGoingToHurt this evening is full on 10/10 for accuracy. Throw back to the extreme cold sweats at 4am - too tired to actually regulate your own temperature. Good craic."

Another wrote: “I think this is the first time I've seen a medical drama properly trying to examine how people working in the medical profession deal with death.”

A third said: "An absolutely amazing show. Really does the book justice. An emotional rollercoaster and one that hits close to home for many people."

Ben Whishaw plays Adam Kay in This is Going to Hurt. Picture: BBC

While a fourth added: "Episodes one to seven of This Is Going To Hurt finished! Amazingly written and poignant, the right amount of deadpan humour and highlights important issues. Well done @amateuradam I've enjoyed it so much, thank you."

Across the series, Adam - played by actor Ben Whishaw - is forced to navigate his high pressure job, as well as his close relationships.

One particularly powerful moment saw Adam deliver a baby through emergency C-section, despite it being only 25 weeks old.

Someone wrote at home: "As someone who had a pretty traumatic emergency caesarean with their first baby This Is Going To Hurt was a hard watch in places but, the deadpan humour aside (as opposed to bedpan humour), that feels like the point of it.”

All episodes of This is Going to Hurt are now on BBC iPlayer, and it airs every Tuesday at 9pm on BBC One.