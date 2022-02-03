The Responder fans brand series 'best show of the year' after finale

3 February 2022, 11:45 | Updated: 3 February 2022, 12:25

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Viewers have described BBC's The Responder as one of the best dramas they've seen.

The Responder came to a dramatic conclusion last night, and viewers have flocked to Twitter to sing the praises of the BBC show.

The crime drama, which stars Freeman, has proved hugely popular with since it first aired at the start of the month.

Many people have branded it the best show they've seen in some time, with a number praising Martin's epic performance as urgent response officer Chris Carson.

Without giving away any spoilers, the season finale wrapped up the series neatly - but we've got everything crossed it left room for a possible second season...

Martin Freeman stars in The Responder
Martin Freeman stars in The Responder. Picture: BBC

Taking to Twitter to praise the show, one person wrote: "Just finished watching The Responder. One of the best British TV shows I've seen in a while. They don't need nominees for best actor this year at the BAFTAs, just give it to Martin Freeman. What a performance."

Another added: "The first great TV show of 2022 with a stunning, career best performance from #MartinFreeman Great performances all round from a superb cast working with a terrific script. Excellent treatment of the mental health aspect."

The Responder has proved hugely popular with viewers
The Responder has proved hugely popular with viewers. Picture: BBC

Another said: "I'm on episode 4 of #TheResponder. Couldn't put it down. This show just gets better and better. Definitely Martin Freemans best role ever. Cracking script too."

And a fourth said: "#TheResponder might be the best show of the year so far, really enjoying it, more than I expected to".

There was also hugely praise for Martin Freeman's acting, with one writing: "I think #TheResponder might be Martin Freeman’s best role to date. What a performance and what a show".

