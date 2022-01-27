The Responder: The sad real life story behind the BBC drama

27 January 2022, 11:29

The Responder is based on a true story
The Responder is based on a true story. Picture: BBC

Is The Responder based on a true story? Here's what we know about the BBC drama...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just in case there aren’t enough dramas on TV at the moment, BBC is currently airing their police series The Responder.

Shown over five episodes, the series was written by ex Merseyside Police police officer Tony Schumacher and is said to "hold a mirror up to the emotional extremes of life on the front line of British policing."

The series sees officer Chris Carson, played by Martin Freeman, tackling a series of night shifts in Liverpool, joined by his new rookie partner Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo).

Martin Freeman stars in The Responder
Martin Freeman stars in The Responder. Picture: BBC

They both soon discover they must depend on each other to survive the high pressure job and their dangerous surroundings.

But is The Responder a true story? Find out the inspiration behind the drama...

Is The Responder a true story?

The Responder is not a true story, but it is based on the real-life experiences of writer and former police officer Tony Schumacher.

Ahead of the series, Tony said: "In some way I feel that I am The Responder to a degree and that this is my story.

"I was a police responder who was out in the rain at one o'clock in the morning, two in the morning, three in the morning, chasing people up and down alleyways and running over rats."

Adelayo Adedayo stars in The Responder
Adelayo Adedayo stars in The Responder. Picture: BBC

Just like the character Chris, Tony admitted that working as a responder took its toll on his mental health and he eventually quit the force.

"I quit the police because, and there's no getting away from it, I was cracking up in the police force," he said.

"And I had this overwhelming urge to write. I was really struggling mentally and I needed to get away and find myself but I also needed to buy dog food during that period so I became a taxi driver. It was during that time that I learnt to become a writer.

"I wrote three books, sold them to Harper Collins and they did okay. That allowed me to step out of the cab, with a slight detour via a garbage dump, to become a full-time writer on the back of the books.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The full cast list of The Responder revealed

The Responder cast: Who is in the BBC drama and where have you seen them before?
Who is Robobunny?

The Masked Singer's Robobunny 'exposed' as pop star after key clue
Coleen's son has defended her on Twitter

Coleen Nolan's son hits back at trolls after she introduced her boyfriend on Loose Women

Celebrities

The Responder episode guide revealed

The Responder episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is the drama next on?
Sally Ann Matthews plays Jenny Connor on Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews' life away from Jenny Connor

Trending on Heart

Damaris was left with a missing eye and a permanent tremor

Abandoned dog who lost her eye and can't stop shaking finally finds loving new home

Lifestyle

A woman asked for advice over her unborn baby's name

'I won’t give my baby my husband's surname - and his family are furious'

Lifestyle

Mark Labbett has apologised for his behaviour on The Chase

The Chase’s Mark Labbett issues apology after walking off set and punching wall
Disney's Snow White remake is currently in the pre-production period

Disney responds to criticism over Snow White and the Seven Dwarves remake

Lifestyle

A woman has been slammed for her choice of baby name

New mum told baby will be teased over 'worst name ever'

Lifestyle

Snow could be hitting the UK next month

UK weather: Exact date snow will fall in February revealed ahead of 'severe frost'

News

Big Brother is returning to UK TV

Celebrity Big Brother returning to UK TV four years after cancellation
Nicola Wheeler played Nicola King in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler's life away from the soap
Jamie Theakston claims he is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer

Jamie Theakston claims he is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer
Who is Rockhopper on The Masked Singer?

Masked Singer fans 'uncover' Rockhopper as huge US singer after ‘obvious’ girlband clues
The Chase viewers spotted a glaring error on the show

The Chase viewers baffled as they spot huge question blunder

Who are the experts on The Repair Shop?

The Repair Shop cast: Ages, careers and family lives revealed
Barney Walsh refuses to deny romance with former Miss World

Barney Walsh refuses to deny romance with former Miss World

The dressing gown is perfect for keeping you warm this winter

You can now buy a heated dressing gown to keep you warm in winter

Lifestyle

Here's how many episodes there are of Trigger Point

Trigger Point episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?