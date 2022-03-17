Netflix announces tougher crackdown on password sharing

The days of sharing Netflix accounts could soon be over... (stock images). Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Heart reporter

Netflix has announced that it will be testing charges for those who share their password with friends and family.

It seems that the days of sharing Netflix passwords could soon be over, as the streaming service is testing a new feature that will charge people who choose to do so.

The scheme is being trialled in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, but it is unclear whether they will extend it to other countries.

As reported by the Daily Star, Chengyi Long, Netflix’s director of product innovation, said in a statement: "We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans.

Netflix is trialling the scheme in some areas of South America. Picture: Getty

"While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."

The new feature will charge people who share their accounts with up to two people from outside their household. They will be charged $2.98 a month in Chile, $2.99 in Costa Rica and about $2.12 in Peru.

We don't yet know if it will be rolled out in the UK. Picture: Getty

The new feature will allow people who have a profile on someone else's account to transfer their information (such as recommendations and list) to a new account and pay a subscription.

This is currently just a trial, and we don't know if or when it could be introduced in the UK.