How to see April’s Pink full Moon in the UK this weekend

13 April 2022, 09:21

A pink moon will be visible this weekend
A pink moon will be visible this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Don't miss April's full Pink Moon this Saturday - here's everything you need to know.

If you’re lucky, you might be able to catch a glimpse of the beautiful Pink Moon this weekend.

April’s full moon will rise on Saturday April 16, 2022 and while it might not actually appear pink, it is set to be beautiful.

So, here’s everything you need to know about spotting the moon…

When is April’s Pink Full Moon?

April’s full moon will rise on Saturday April 19th.

You can see a Pink Full Moon in the UK tonight
You can see a Pink Full Moon in the UK tonight. Picture: Alamy

It will be the first full moon of Spring, making it the Paschal Full Moon.

The Paschal Full Moon decides the date of Easter, as Easter Sunday always falls on the first Sunday after the Paschal Moon.

It is known as the Pink Moon, not for the color but for the North American phlox flower that blooms in early springtime.

The moon will actually appear as a golden colour and is best seen at dusk.

How do I see the April full moon?

The sun sets around 8.27pm on April 19th, with the moon rising about half an hour before that.

You can spot the April Full Moon this weekend
You can spot the April Full Moon this weekend. Picture: Getty Images

If you want to see the moon clearly, it’s best to go to a high point as the higher up you go, the more likely you will be able to break through the cloud cover.

It’s also best to stay away from artificial lights, as light pollution can interfere with your view.

The April full moon goes by many different names, with many deriving from Native American cultures, according to NASA.

It has also been known as the Pesach or Passover Moon, as the Passover begins on Friday, April 15, and ends on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

January’s full moon is known as the Wolf Moon, whole February's is the Snow Moon, and March’s has been called the Worm Moon.

Other names for April’s Pink Moon include the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon.

