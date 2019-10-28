Asda, Aldi and Morrisons are selling low-noise fireworks after Sainsbury’s ban them altogether

28 October 2019, 13:39

Low noise fireworks are now being sold
Low noise fireworks are now being sold. Picture: Getty Images/ASDA/Morrisons
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Supermarkets are now selling low-noise fireworks after Sainsbury’s banned then altogether.

While Bonfire night might be a fun evening out for most families, for pet owners it can be anything but.

If you happen to live with animals, you’ll know they can spend the days leading up to November 5th being spooked by the loud bang of fireworks.

In an attempt to combat this, now supermarkets Asda, Aldi and Morrisons have announced they’re selling low-noise versions of the explosives.

At Asda, shoppers can buy a TNT rainbow selection with 12 different types for £10, along with a multi-shot box for £20.

Asda are selling Low Noise Selection Box Fireworks
Asda are selling Low Noise Selection Box Fireworks. Picture: Asda

Morrisons are selling a Sparkling Jems fountain four-pack for £6 and a Twinkle fountain two-pack for £15.

Read More: Wetherspoon hotel rooms rated best in UK beating rivals The Hilton and Marriott

As for Aldi customers, they can buy a Ready Steady Go box with 15 fireworks that are also labelled as low noise.

This comes after increasing pressure to ban or control the sale of noisy firework because the noise and flashes they make can be distressing for animals and the elderly.

Read More: Pregnant mum with three kids slams couple who refused to move out of her reserved seats

With that in mind, Sainsbury’s recently announced it will no longer sell fireworks at any of its 2,300 branches.

Morrison's Sparkling Jems are £15
Morrison's Sparkling Jems are £15. Picture: Morrisons

The plan was revealed in a Tweet to concerned customer who messaged the retailer saying: “Have to say well done & thank you. Been informed local branch #Stanmore won’t b selling fireworks this year due 2 the distress it causes our pets & wildlife.

“Any other stores doing this? Can’t thank you enough as my dog is beside herself with fear at these times.”

The store responded saying: “Hey Sally, thanks! We won’t be selling fireworks in any of our stores this year. Hope this helps!”

At the time, pet owners called the ban the "best news ever" while others called for other shops to follow suit.

The law currently states that fireworks are not allowed to be set off between 11pm and 7am, with the exception of special occasions such as Bonfire Night and New Year’s Eve.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

We've done the hard work for your and rounded up the best Asian restaurants in London

London's best Asian cuisine restaurants: Thai, Chinese, Indian, Japanese and more

Food & Health

The free letters are available on the website

Parents go wild for free Elf on the Shelf letters which prevent children from misbehaving ahead of Christmas
A little thought about presentation can make a classic drink look spectacular

Here for the boos: Seven spooky cocktails ideal for celebrating Halloween
Wetherspoon has been rated the best UK hotel

Wetherspoon hotel rooms rated best in UK beating rivals The Hilton and Marriott
This is just one of the scary moments awaiting holidaymakers in Florida

Monsters from Stranger Things, yetis and Ghostbusters run amok at Halloween spectacular

Trending on Heart

Dancing on Ice will welcome back Scottish figure skater Mark Hanretty for the 2020 series.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Mark Hanretty's wife, kids, career and age revealed

TV & Movies

Our favourite celebrities have gone all-out for Halloween this year

The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2019: From Kylie Jenner and Stormi to Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Celebrities

Lukasz returned from a TV skating hiatus and re-joined the show in 2019.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Lukasz Rozycki's wife, career and age revealed

TV & Movies

Alexander is married to fellow Dancing On Ice professional Carlotta Edwards.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Alexander Demetriou's wife, career and age revealed

TV & Movies

Charley Webb is storing her baby son's skin cells

Charley Webb reveals she's storing her baby son Ace's stem cells in emotional post

Celebrities

The supergroup dominated the 90s and early noughties

S Club 7 to reunite as they're 'in talks' for 20th anniversary tour

Music