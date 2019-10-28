Asda, Aldi and Morrisons are selling low-noise fireworks after Sainsbury’s ban them altogether

Low noise fireworks are now being sold. Picture: Getty Images/ASDA/Morrisons

By Naomi Bartram

Supermarkets are now selling low-noise fireworks after Sainsbury’s banned then altogether.

While Bonfire night might be a fun evening out for most families, for pet owners it can be anything but.

If you happen to live with animals, you’ll know they can spend the days leading up to November 5th being spooked by the loud bang of fireworks.

In an attempt to combat this, now supermarkets Asda, Aldi and Morrisons have announced they’re selling low-noise versions of the explosives.

At Asda, shoppers can buy a TNT rainbow selection with 12 different types for £10, along with a multi-shot box for £20.

Asda are selling Low Noise Selection Box Fireworks. Picture: Asda

Morrisons are selling a Sparkling Jems fountain four-pack for £6 and a Twinkle fountain two-pack for £15.

As for Aldi customers, they can buy a Ready Steady Go box with 15 fireworks that are also labelled as low noise.

This comes after increasing pressure to ban or control the sale of noisy firework because the noise and flashes they make can be distressing for animals and the elderly.

With that in mind, Sainsbury’s recently announced it will no longer sell fireworks at any of its 2,300 branches.

Morrison's Sparkling Jems are £15. Picture: Morrisons

The plan was revealed in a Tweet to concerned customer who messaged the retailer saying: “Have to say well done & thank you. Been informed local branch #Stanmore won’t b selling fireworks this year due 2 the distress it causes our pets & wildlife.

“Any other stores doing this? Can’t thank you enough as my dog is beside herself with fear at these times.”

The store responded saying: “Hey Sally, thanks! We won’t be selling fireworks in any of our stores this year. Hope this helps!”

At the time, pet owners called the ban the "best news ever" while others called for other shops to follow suit.

The law currently states that fireworks are not allowed to be set off between 11pm and 7am, with the exception of special occasions such as Bonfire Night and New Year’s Eve.