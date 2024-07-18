Astrologist reveals the zodiac signs affected by this weekend's Buck Moon

18 July 2024, 11:30

Bucks The
The Bucks Moon may impact certain zodiac signs. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

The Buck Moon will be visible on Sunday the 21st of July and now an astrologist has hinted that some zodiac signs may be impacted by the lunar event.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This weekend we're set to see a Buck Moon light up our night sky, meaning it's time for growth and renewal.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the naming of the Buck Moon comes from: "The antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full-growth mode at this time. Bucks shed and regrow their antlers each year, producing a larger and more impressive set as the years go by."

However the antlers of the male deer aren't the only thing set to change this weekend, as celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman has revealed which zodiac signs are set to be impacted by the Buck Moon.

Speaking to Tyla on behalf of Tarotoo, Inbaal has given her verdict on what certain zodiac signs can expect from this exciting lunar event.

The Buck Moon will be seen this weekend
The Buck Moon will be seen this weekend. Picture: Getty

Cancer

Inbaal reveals what Cancerians have in store for this weekend, stating: "Expect friends and relatives to tell you their innermost fears and desires. Thanks to the full Moon's spiritual knowledge, you'll find it easier to support and understand."

The astrologist also revealed that the sun is in the spiritual sign of Cancer, meaning that those with the zodiac sign will be "even more attuned" to the people around them.

Certain zodiac signs may be impacted by the Buck Moon
Certain zodiac signs may be impacted by the Buck Moon. Picture: Getty

Leo

If you're a Leo then the Buck Moon will have a "big impact" on your weekend.

Inbaal states: "The ruling planet of Leo is the bright sun, which makes them perform at their best when the day is well-lit.

"The Buck Moon provides us with a well-lit nighttime as well, which means that Leo will feel at ease around the clock."

The Buck Moon will be visible during July
The Buck Moon will be visible during July. Picture: Getty

Aquarius

Now might be the time to make a real change in your life if you're an Aquarius, with Inbaal disclosing: "Immediately following the Capricorn full Moon, we will watch as the Moon goes into Aquarius.

"It will still be quite full, so Aquarian-born individuals will enjoy the afterglow of this successful and driven Full Moon."

Capricorn

Similar to Aquarius, this is the time for Capricorns to put on this "business mind" and focus on their careers this Buck Moon.

