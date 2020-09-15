The baby names 'most likely to become winners' - including John and Kim

A new study has revealed he names that will make your baby 'most likely to become a winner'.

The top 10 boys and girls names that are said to be most likely to win awards and competitions have been revealed.

A new study from SmashCasinos looked at names of winners across a number of sporting and entertainment fields, including those who've won Academy Awards and notable sports contests like Wimbledon.

It looked at the names of 2,000 people to arrive at its findings.

The boys name most likely to become a winner was found to be John, while for girls it was Kim.

For the former, the study says figures like John Cleese, John Lennon and John Wayne contributed, while for girls it was Kim Wilde, Kim Basinger and Kim Clijsters.

Other names on the boys' list include David, George, Tom and Paul, while others in the girls are Mary, Laura, Jennifer and Jessica.

In sport, the top boys' name is David, like David Beckham, and for girls it's Laura, like British cyclist Laura Kenny.

The top winning boys' name in the entertainment category is George, like actors such as George Clooney and George Michael, while for girls it's Anne, similar to Anne Hathaway and Anne Bancroft.

