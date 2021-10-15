Bakery reported for using 'illegal' sprinkles

15 October 2021, 13:33 | Updated: 15 October 2021, 13:40

A bakery has been banned from using sprinkles in their cakes
A bakery has been banned from using sprinkles in their cakes. Picture: Google Maps/Get Baked/Getty Images

Get Baked has been ordered to stop using illegal US sprinkles that contain E127 food colouring.

A bakery has been forced to stop selling its bestselling biscuit after officials found they used illegal sprinkles.

Get Baked in Leeds had to take its raspberry glazed donut cookies off the shelves, which contained the banned food colouring E127, otherwise known as erythrosine.

West Yorkshire Trading Standards said the artificial red colouring isn't approved for use in sprinkles in the UK.

E127 is only permitted for use in cocktail cherries and candied cherries in the UK and the EU.

A bakery has been forced to stop selling its bestselling cake
A bakery has been forced to stop selling its bestselling cake. Picture: Get Baked

But owner Rich Myers has since called the decision ‘ridiculous’, saying other alternative sold in the UK sprinkles are ‘rubbish’.

Mr Myers said: "I know it sounds like a small thing but it is a big deal for my business - we used them a lot.

"Our best-selling cookie, we're not going to be able to sell them any more. For a small independent business that only has a small menu, it's a problem."

"[The inspector] said they'd had reports of us using illegal sprinkles and I actually laughed by mistake, then realised he was being serious."

In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, Get Baked described what has been dubbed 'Sprinklegate' as "very annoying".

According to Leeds Live, the post read: “It’s not good news.

“We have heard back from Trading Standards, and have been told that we must cease use of our sprinkles with immediate effect.

“Obviously, we will be following the rules, and removing them as of now."

It continued: “Whilst this might seem like it’s not a big deal, it’s actually very annoying, as A LOT of people ask for Birthday Bruce’s and Raspberry Glazed Donut Cookies are not only our best selling cookie, but they’re utterly sensational.

Rich Myers has shared photos of the sprinkles online
Rich Myers has shared photos of the sprinkles online. Picture: Instagram

“It is HIGHLY unlikely that we will find any legal sprinkles that we will use as a replacement.”

The post then referenced a famous Come Dine With Me episode, adding: “To whoever reported us to Trading Standards, all I have to say is, dear lord, what a sad little life Jane.

Assistant manager Roisin Taylor, 25, called the row ‘utterly ridiculous’, adding: "They are amazing sprinkles, and everything we do we do to make the best product possible and the American sprinkles are simply the best.

"It's the only thing we use from abroad but it makes the biggest difference.

"This has upset all of us and I can't believe someone would go out of their way to do this.

"We just want to bring joy and happiness to people through our sweet treats and make the best product we can."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Trading Standards told the Manchester Evening News: "West Yorkshire Trading Standards can confirm that we have advised the business concerned that the use of E127 is not permitted in this type of confectionery item.

"We stand by this advice and would urge all food business operators, when seeking to use imported foods containing additives, to check that they are permitted for use in the UK.”

