Woman who bought nephew winning lottery ticket shocks family as she asks for share of the cash

1 March 2021, 11:52

The woman wanted some of the money to help with her financial struggles
The woman wanted some of the money to help with her financial struggles. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

She has taken to the Internet to ask if she was wrong to ask for some of the money her nephew won.

A woman has divided opinions on Reddit after she revealed she asked her nephew for a share of the cash he won from a lottery ticket she had bought him.

In the post, the unnamed woman explains how she has been struggling with money since she lost her job.

She explained that while she is "scraping by", she is eating the same cheap meal for dinner every night.

When her nephew's birthday came round, she gifted him something she could afford – a lottery ticket.

The unnamed woman revealed that she had been struggling with money after losing her job
The unnamed woman revealed that she had been struggling with money after losing her job. Picture: Getty

However, after she found out he had won a lot of money, she wanted to ask for a share of it to help her out financially.

She said that her nephew had won "life-changing" money on the ticket, but added that his parents – her sister and brother-in-law – were "very well off" already.

She wrote: "My nephew has a fully funded college fund and every material thing he could ever want.”

She said her nephew was already "well off" before the lottery win
She said her nephew was already "well off" before the lottery win. Picture: Getty

The woman ended up going to her sister and asking for at least three-quarters of the winnings.

She wrote on the post: "She asked if I was serious. I said I felt I was being very generous because I really need all of it.

“She actually hung up on me. I texted my nephew and I think he actually blocked me.”

She finished the post with: "Here's the thing, I NEED this money. It's a matter of me eating or not eating. He doesn't.

“Am I the a******e for thinking he should share the winnings of the gift I gave him?”

She has since fallen out with her sister and nephew after asking for the money
She has since fallen out with her sister and nephew after asking for the money. Picture: Getty

The post has really divided people, with some thinking she was out of order to ask for the money, while others thinking her family should have stepped up.

One shocked person commented on the post: "Could you get more entitled? You don't get any of his present, regardless of your situation and his.”

Another added: "So scummy to expect the person to share their winnings when the winnings are from a gift.”

One more added: "It would be cool if he helped you out and you would probably be within your rights to ask for a little help from him, but feeling ENTITLED to 3/4 the value of a GIFT you got him?”

