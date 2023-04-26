Barbie introduce first doll with Down's syndrome

26 April 2023, 12:15

Barbie introduce first doll with Down's syndrome
Barbie introduce first doll with Down's syndrome. Picture: Mattel
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

British model Ellie Goldstein said she felt 'overwhelmed' when she saw the Barbie with Down's syndrome for the first time.

Barbie have introduced their first Down's Syndrome doll.

This is another step for US toy company Mattel who are making an effort to make Barbie dolls more inclusive following the release of Barbies with hearing aids, prosthetic limbs and wheelchairs.

The company said that they want "all children to see themselves in Barbie" as well as get kids to "play with dolls who do not look like themselves".

Mattel said that they had worked closely with the US National Down Syndrome Society to make sure the Barbie accurately represented people with the condition.

British model Ellie Goldstein said she felt 'overwhelmed' when she saw the Barbie for the first time
British model Ellie Goldstein said she felt 'overwhelmed' when she saw the Barbie for the first time. Picture: Mattel

The Barbie wears a yellow and blue dress, which is nod to the colours associated with Down's syndrome awareness, as well as a pink pendant necklace with three upward chevrons representing the three copies of the 21st chromosome.

She also wears a pink ankle foot orthotics to match as some children with Down's syndrome use these to support their feet.

Mattel said that they had worked closely with the US National Down Syndrome Society to make sure the Barbie accurately represented people with the condition
Mattel said that they had worked closely with the US National Down Syndrome Society to make sure the Barbie accurately represented people with the condition. Picture: Mattel

Global Head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel, Lisa McKnight, said that she hoped the new Barbie doll would help "teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy, leading to a more accepting world."

British model Ellie Goldstein, who has Down's syndrome, has also worked alongside the release of the new Barbie, and said she was "overwhelmed" when she saw it for the first time.

She said: "Diversity is important...as people need to see more people like me out there in the world and not be hidden away."

