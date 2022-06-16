Ryan Gosling transforms into Ken in first-look of new Barbie film

16 June 2022, 11:38

Ryan Gosling is playing Ken in the live-action remake of Barbie
Alice Dear

Ryan Gosling looks unrecognisable with bleach blonde hair as he transforms into the famous doll.

Ryan Gosling, 41, has transformed into Ken for the upcoming Barbie film.

The actor, best known for his roles in The Notebook, La La Land and Drive, looks like a different person in first-look pictures from the set.

Eva Mendes' partner sports bleach blonde hair, a killer tan and a double denim ensemble in the teaser pictures, released this week.

Ryan plays the role of Ken, Barbie's boyfriend, in the upcoming flick set to be released in July 2023.

Ryan Gosling sports bleach blonde hair and a double-denim ensemble as Ken
Ryan Gosling sports bleach blonde hair and a double-denim ensemble as Ken. Picture: Warner Bros.

The first look of Ryan as Ken comes two months after Warner Bros released a picture of actress Margot Robbie as Barbie.

In the picture, Margot is pictured laughing in a pink convertible car, wearing a blue and white ensemble.

Ryan Gosling will star alongside Margot Robbie in the Barbie live-action remake
Ryan Gosling will star alongside Margot Robbie in the Barbie live-action remake. Picture: Getty

Also cast in the film is Will Ferrell, Nicola Coughlan, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey and Simu Lui, however, their roles have not been announced yet.

Simu Lui, star of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, recently revealed that he decided to audition for Barbie after a junior agent at his agency told him it was one of the best scripts he'd ever read.

Talking to GQ, he explained: “He literally said this verbatim, he was like, 'if I could stake my career on any one script, it’s the Barbie script. I really think you should do it'.”

Margot Robbie will play Barbie in the flick, set to be released next year
Margot Robbie will play Barbie in the flick, set to be released next year. Picture: Warner Bros.

The film, which is described as a comedy and rom-com, will follow Barbie's journey into the real world after being kicked out of 'Barbieland' for not being perfect enough.

That's all we know so far, but the latest pictures of Ryan Gosling have got fans very excited about the film's release on July 21 next year.

