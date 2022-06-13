Major Squid Game season two details confirmed by Netflix

13 June 2022, 11:43 | Updated: 13 June 2022, 12:07

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Netflix have officially given the 'greenlight' to Squid Game season two - here's everything they've confirmed about the news series...

In news that has singlehandedly made our entire 2022, Squid Game is officially returning for season two.

The Korean-language show proved an absolutely massive hit when it dropped on Netflix last Autumn, become the streaming service's most-watched show of all time.

It tells the story of a group of cash-strapped and debt-ridden strangers who are tricked into signing up to play some deadly children's games in the hopes of winning 45.6 billion won (£28 million).

Fans of the show will be aware that the majority of the main cast were killed off in season one, but Netflix have now confirmed that a number of the characters will be returning for future episodes.

In a statement posted on Twitter last night, the show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said: "And now Gi-Hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheoul-su."

Gi-hun was the winner of the games, and the only one of the 456 players to survive.

The finale of season two saw The Front Man be exposed as policeman Jun-ho's brother, and we'll likely find out what happened after their showdown in the final episode.

Squid Game became Netflix's most-watched series ever when it dropped last week
Squid Game became Netflix's most-watched series ever when it dropped last week. Picture: Netflix

Young-hee is the giant robot girl from the Red Light Green Light round, so we're guessing her boyfriend will be a terrifying addition to the games...

We don't yet have a release date for the new series, but watch this space!

