First look at Matilda reboot - with Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchball

16 June 2022, 10:51 | Updated: 16 June 2022, 10:58

The first trailer for the Matilda reboot has given a glimpse into the new cast and characters.

We've finally been given a first glimpse of the much-anticipated Matilda reboot, with pictures of Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchball being released.

The new Netflix film is based on the 1988 novel by Roald Dahl, but it will have a few key differences to the beloved 1996 film.

It will be a musical, and will draw inspiration from the Matilda musical, which is currently playing in the West End.

A new Matilda film is coming to Netflix
A new Matilda film is coming to Netflix. Picture: Sony/Netflix

The film will be directed by Matthew Warchus, who also directed the musical and works as the creative director of the Old Vic Theatre. It was also written by the musical's writer, Dennis Kelly.

As well as Emma Thompson, the film stars No Time To Die's Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey. Line of Duty's Stephen Graham as Mr. Wormwood, and Birdman's Andrea Riseborough as Mrs. Wormwood. Matilda will be played by Alisha Weir.

Emma Thompson plays Miss Trunchball in the reboot
Emma Thompson plays Miss Trunchball in the reboot. Picture: Sony/Netflix

Matilda tells the story of a neglected child genius with telekinetic powers who frequently escapes to the library to escape her parents.

After finally convincing them to let her start school, she faces the wrath of her evil headmistress Miss Trunchball.

Matilda is set for release on December 2, 2022.

