Blue Ivy, 10, is the spitting image of mum Beyoncé in new pictures

Blue Ivy looked so much like her mum Beyoncé at the NBA finals this week. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Beyoncé and Jay Z's daughter Blue Ivy left fans shocked with her resemblance to her superstar mum.

Blue Ivy, 10, has grown into the spitting image of of her mother, Beyoncé.

Fans have been left stunned at the young girl's resemblance to the Single Ladies, Halo and Formation hitmaker after she was pictured in San Francisco earlier this week.

Blue Ivy joined her dad, Jay Z, at the NBA Finals game at the Chase Center on Monday looking like the coolest 10-year-old ever.

Dressing in black trousers and an oversized leather jacket, Blue Ivy styled her look with hoop earrings and a touch of lipgloss.

Blue Ivy and Jay Z were in San Francisco for the NBA Finals game at the Chase Center. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé fans were quick to point out how much Blue looks like her when she was the same age, and even now.

One person shared a side-by-side picture of Blue and Beyoncé with the caption: "Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are literally twins."

Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed Blue Ivy back in January 2012. Picture: Getty

Another wrote: "I know Blue Ivy is Beyoncé daughter but I mean guys look at her that's BEYONCÉ HERSELF."

A third commented: "I cannot get over Blue Ivy and her beautiful hair! Looking like baby Beyoncé. Literally obsessed."

Others pointed out that both Beyoncé and her eldest child even have the same mannerisms.

"Those facial expressions from Blue Ivy scream Beyoncé", one person pointed out.

