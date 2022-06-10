Rebel Wilson says she's found her 'Disney Princess' as she announces she's dating a woman

10 June 2022, 11:09 | Updated: 10 June 2022, 11:13

Rebel Wilson has announced that she's dating a woman
Rebel Wilson has announced that she's dating a woman. Picture: Instagram/Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Rebel Wilson has taken to Instagram to announce she's found her 'Disney Princess'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids star Rebel Wilson has announced that she is dating a woman in a loved-up Instagram post.

How to listen to Love Island: The Morning After podcast on Global Player

The actor, 42, shared a stunning snap of the two of them together alongside the caption: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove".

A number of Rebel's famous pals rushed to comment on the pic, with her Pitch Perfect co-star Anna Kendrick writing: "Love you both like crazy".

Love Island star Montana Brown added: "Love you so much ❤️ lovely people you are".

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer also sent her well-wishes, writing: "so much love!".

Rebel's new partner is Ramona Agruma, the founder of sustainable clothing brand Lemon Ve Limon.

The actor previously discussed her new romance in an interview with People last month.

She said: "We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic.

Rebel is known for starring in Pitch Perfect
Rebel is known for starring in Pitch Perfect. Picture: Alamy

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship.

"There were times – I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great – but there were some times that I was probably putting up with what I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

