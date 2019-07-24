Shoppers blown away by 'amazingly powerful' £16 travel Babyliss hairdryer that has OVER 1000 five star reviews

24 July 2019, 10:45

The affordable and powerful hairdryer from Babyliss has racked up a huge amount of five-star reviews - and it's perfect for your holidays

Shoppers have been astounded by a cheap and compact travel hairdryer that's even more powerful than their regular devices.

Read more: Commuters warned NOT to travel in tomorrow's 39C heatwave over fear of buckling rails

The Babyliss Travel 2000 hair dryer has attracted over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, as holidaymakers have marvelled at how powerful it is.

The hair dryer is proving a hit on Amazon
The hair dryer is proving a hit on Amazon. Picture: Amazon

It's described by the brand as: “compact yet powerful with lightweight design and folding handle. Perfect for travel anywhere around the world.”

The mini dryer is perfect for taking on holiday as it's compact enough to fit easily in your suitcase.

And the reviews speak for themselves.

Read more: Argos is selling a cooling mattress topper to help you sleep during the heatwave

One happy customer wrote: “This hairdryer is absolutely brilliant!

“Given its compact size I was expecting something resembling more of a light breeze but it's surprisingly powerful on its highest level. I do actually think it might be more powerful than my normal hairdryer at home.”

The hair dryer is compact enough to fit in your suitcase
The hair dryer is compact enough to fit in your suitcase. Picture: Amazon

Another added: “Great hairdryer. I did have one exactly the same which lasted for TWELVE Years and went on every holiday with me as well as being my day to day hairdryer. Fab product.”

Read more: This bra liner will banish your underboob sweat in the heatwave

A third said: “Brilliant travel hairdryer.“If you travel a lot and get annoyed by the lack of oommpphh and low wattage from hotel/villa hairdryers, then look no further than this great Babyliss travel hairdryer and it's handy pouch. It's a winner.”

Click here to buy on Amazon.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Argos is selling a cooling mattress topper for £69.99

Argos is selling a cooling mattress topper to help you sleep during the heatwave
The search for Gizmo continues

Chihuahua snatched from garden by seagull is ALIVE, says psychic as frantic search continues
Hot weather can cause unsightly and painful sweatrash

Heatwave 2019: Have I got sweat rash? Prickly heat rash symptoms, causes and treatments and how to stop painful chafing
The boob sweat banisher will be a saving grace for many women

This bra liner will banish your underboob sweat in the heatwave

Fashion

The naughtiest kids names have been revealed

From William to Ella, the naughtiest baby names have been revealed

Trending on Heart

Katie Price is said to be hoping to expand her brood with two new babies after visiting a fertility clinic.

Katie Price 'trying for twins' with Kris Boyson as couple visits IVF clinic

Celebrities

Rihanna can't believe how much this little girl looks like her!

Rihanna 'almost drops her phone' after seeing snap of child doppelgänger who looks EXACTLY like her

Celebrities

Love Island bosses reveal there will be TWO series every year as a winter version is confirmed.

Love Island announce hit reality show will now have TWO series per year

TV & Movies

A source claimed Jordan was "forced" to flirt with India

Love Island deny Jordan was ‘forced’ to flirt with India by bosses as Anna is ‘too unpopular’

TV & Movies

Jordan and Anna came to blows in tonight's episode

Love Island viewers in UPROAR at Jordan and Anna's showdown following India drama

TV & Movies

Greg was taken from the villa yesterday

Where is Greg O'Shea, why isn't he on Love Island tonight and when will he be back?

TV & Movies