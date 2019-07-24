Shoppers blown away by 'amazingly powerful' £16 travel Babyliss hairdryer that has OVER 1000 five star reviews

The affordable and powerful hairdryer from Babyliss has racked up a huge amount of five-star reviews - and it's perfect for your holidays

Shoppers have been astounded by a cheap and compact travel hairdryer that's even more powerful than their regular devices.

The Babyliss Travel 2000 hair dryer has attracted over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, as holidaymakers have marvelled at how powerful it is.

The hair dryer is proving a hit on Amazon. Picture: Amazon

It's described by the brand as: “compact yet powerful with lightweight design and folding handle. Perfect for travel anywhere around the world.”

The mini dryer is perfect for taking on holiday as it's compact enough to fit easily in your suitcase.

And the reviews speak for themselves.

One happy customer wrote: “This hairdryer is absolutely brilliant!

“Given its compact size I was expecting something resembling more of a light breeze but it's surprisingly powerful on its highest level. I do actually think it might be more powerful than my normal hairdryer at home.”

The hair dryer is compact enough to fit in your suitcase. Picture: Amazon

Another added: “Great hairdryer. I did have one exactly the same which lasted for TWELVE Years and went on every holiday with me as well as being my day to day hairdryer. Fab product.”

A third said: “Brilliant travel hairdryer.“If you travel a lot and get annoyed by the lack of oommpphh and low wattage from hotel/villa hairdryers, then look no further than this great Babyliss travel hairdryer and it's handy pouch. It's a winner.”

Click here to buy on Amazon.