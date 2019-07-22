Five cleansing balms to suit every budget and skin type

By Nicola Bonn

Heart's Beauty Expert Nicola Bonn is a massive fan of cleansing balms. Here she shares some of her favourites available on the high street right now.

Oil based cleansers do a similar job whether they are in liquid form or come as a balm. They are great for removing even the most stubborn of make-up and emulsify when the meet water which makes them in to more of a face wash.

My favourite form of oil cleanser is without a doubt a balm. I adore the feeling of massaging it into my skin and then removing it with a fresh hot cloth.

I feel like I'm really cleaning my skin but also see it as a kind of ritual. Self care is really important and for me those few minutes of peace and calm are one of the only moments in the day that I truly get for myself.

Cleansing balms really can be for everyone. If your skin is acne prone or sensitive, go for a fragrance free version, but if you don't tend to react then there are some beautifully fragranced products that not only remove make-up and hydrate your skin, but also give a sense of wellbeing.

Here are some of my favourite balms:

Dermalogica Pre-Cleanse Oil

Dermalogica Pre-Cleanse Oil is ideal for taking make-up off before cleansing. Picture: Heart

Before we get into balms let's quickly discuss the double cleanse. If you're skin is loaded with make-up, general grime and sunscreen then it's a great idea to cleanse it thoroughly.

This is why before I use my balm I always do an initial cleanse with this wonder product from Dermalogica.

It cuts through everything leaving my skin feeling fresh and comfortable. It contains a host of skin-benefitting ingredients including Vitamin E and is also suitable for acne prone skin.

Massage it in to your skin and then remove with a hot cloth.

You can buy it here for £12 for 30ml

Clinique Take The Day Off Balm

Clinique Take the Day Off Balm leaves skin feeling hydrated and fresh. Picture: Heart

If you're looking for a fragrance free balm that easily removes make-up then look no further than Clinique Take the Day Off.

It contains Safflower Seed Oil and won't leave a residue on your skin, just a feeling of comfort and hydration.

Buy it here for £21.60

Emma Hardie Moringa Balm

This balm is pricey, but Nicola Bonn says it leaves skin radiant. Picture: Heart

It's expensive but it's heavenly. For me nothing beats Emma Hardie's award winning Moringa Balm. I've been raving about it for more than 10 years for good reason.

It smells sublime, takes make-up off brilliantly and leaves skin radiant.

Buy it here for £47

The Body Shop Camomile Cleansing Balm

This cleansing balm has received rave reviews and for good reason. Picture: Body Shop

One of the cheapest options and really very good. This cleansing balm has received rave reviews and for good reason. It's a great balm that is suitable for sensitive skin and leaves your skin feeling beautifully soft.

Perhaps not the greatest option for acne prone skin as it leaves a slight film on the skin but if you need hydration and nourishment, this could be the balm for you.

Buy it here for £10

Merumaya Melting Cleansing Balm

Merumaya melting balm contains sweet almond oil and smells gorgeous. Picture: Merumaya

Last but not least is this great balm from Merumaya. It comes in a handy tube, melts onto the skin and contains an array of great ingredients including sweet almond oil and schism seed oil.

Expect your skin to look and feel great after cleansing with this. It can be slightly stingy on the eyes so you might want to use this with an eye make-up remover, but the efficacy of the product, the price and the beautiful ingredients more than make up for it.

Buy it here for £18.99

