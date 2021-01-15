Woman goes viral after sharing shocking results from best-selling foot peel mask

15 January 2021, 14:56 | Updated: 15 January 2021, 15:09

Now these are impressive results!
Now these are impressive results! Picture: TikTok/@arianalucidonio
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

We're equally shocked and impressed.

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after showing what happened to her feet after using a best-selling foot peel mask.

The video, which has been liked a massive 9.6million times, shows the woman – @arianalucidonio – using the foot mask, before revealing the shocking results days later.

In the footage, she explains: "Warning you now, my whole foot basically peels off in this video, so if that grosses you out, keep scrolling" – and we're going to give you the same warning, if you don't like feet, this one isn't for you!

The woman used a best-selling mask from Amazon, called the Plantifigue Foot Peel Mask, and explained in the video she was trying to fix her dry heels and calluses.

The product looked super easy to use, as she says that after soaking her feet for 15 minutes, she simply slipped the masks on for 90 minutes.

It took 3-4 days before she started seeing the results of the mask
It took 3-4 days before she started seeing the results of the mask. Picture: TikTok/@arianalucidonio

While she explains she didn't see any changes for 3-4 days, after that she started "shedding like a snake".

You can see the amounts of dead skin flaking off her feet in the video, as she said that "once it started, it did not stop".

At one point, her mum can be seen cutting off some of the excess skin between her toes.

She said she felt like a snake shedding her skin, but that the results were amazing
She said she felt like a snake shedding her skin, but that the results were amazing. Picture: TikTok/@arianalucidonio

Dramatic shedding of skin aside, her feet looked amazing afterwards, with no dry heels or calluses.

She said that they felt amazing afterwards and that she was "obsessed".

While @arianalucidonio used a foot mask from Amazon, there are many different kinds on the market that offer the same results.

