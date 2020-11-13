Heartwarming moment baby boy reacts to being given a puppy for his birthday

The little boy's reaction to the puppy will melt your heart. Picture: TikTok/jack.frank31

By Alice Dear

This adorable video of a baby meeting his puppy for the first time has gone viral, and it's clear to see why.

As we work our way through Lockdown 2.0, we're looking for anything that will add a little smile to our faces – and we think we've found it.

This viral video of a baby boy being given a Labrador puppy for his birthday is the most heartwarming thing you'll see all day.

Posted on TikTok by user jack.frank31, the little boy – named Frem – can be seen excitedly crawling over to open up a white box.

To the little boy's delight, he is surprised with an adorable puppy, who he instantly falls in love with.

Frem can be seen giggling at the puppy as they play together, with the little tot hysterically laughing when the puppy begins to lick him.

The little baby was so excited about his present. Picture: TikTok/jack.frank31

The video has been liked a massive 2.5million times, and bought in a whopping 34,000 comments.

One person replied to the footage: "Crying because I know they're literally going to be best friends forever".

Another wrote: "My heart is literally melted", while a third commented: "This is the cutest thing ever!"

