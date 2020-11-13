Heartwarming moment baby boy reacts to being given a puppy for his birthday

13 November 2020, 12:40

The little boy's reaction to the puppy will melt your heart
The little boy's reaction to the puppy will melt your heart. Picture: TikTok/jack.frank31
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This adorable video of a baby meeting his puppy for the first time has gone viral, and it's clear to see why.

As we work our way through Lockdown 2.0, we're looking for anything that will add a little smile to our faces – and we think we've found it.

This viral video of a baby boy being given a Labrador puppy for his birthday is the most heartwarming thing you'll see all day.

READ MORE: Pensioner surprises husband by moving into his care home because she 'couldn't live without him'

Posted on TikTok by user jack.frank31, the little boy – named Frem – can be seen excitedly crawling over to open up a white box.

To the little boy's delight, he is surprised with an adorable puppy, who he instantly falls in love with.

Frem can be seen giggling at the puppy as they play together, with the little tot hysterically laughing when the puppy begins to lick him.

The little baby was so excited about his present
The little baby was so excited about his present. Picture: TikTok/jack.frank31

The video has been liked a massive 2.5million times, and bought in a whopping 34,000 comments.

One person replied to the footage: "Crying because I know they're literally going to be best friends forever".

Another wrote: "My heart is literally melted", while a third commented: "This is the cutest thing ever!"

READ NOW: You can now buy a 'Santa Cam' bauble to keep your kids on their best behaviour

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The Coca-Cola Christmas advert has been released

Coca-Cola Christmas advert 2020: Viewers in tears over heartwarming ad directed by Oscar-winner

TV & Movies

Fancy a quirky Christmas tree this year? Read on...

You can now buy an upside down Christmas tree

Cold weather is coming to the UK

UK weather: Britain braced for ‘arctic blast’ to bring snow and freezing temperatures

News

You can now buy a Santa Cam to keep your kids on their best behaviour

You can now buy a 'Santa Cam' bauble to keep your kids on their best behaviour
Martin Lewis has explained why early Christmas shoppers could lose money

Martin Lewis issues warning to shoppers who have bought their Christmas presents early

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Giovanna Fletcher wanted to bring in cycling shorts

I'm A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher has luxury item banned from camp

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on the former Love Actually child star

The Queen's Gambit star Thomas Brodie-Sangster: age, net worth and girlfriend revealed

Celebrities

The I'm A Celebrity castle looks anything from cosy

First look inside the creepy I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! castle

TV & Movies

Mick Carter is part of an tragic historic abuse storyline in EastEnders

EastEnders Mick Carter storyline spoilers: Is Danny Dyer leaving?

TV & Movies

Everything we know about Emily in Paris season two

Emily in Paris season 2: cast, release date and everything we know so far

TV & Movies