You can now buy a 'Santa Cam' bauble to keep your kids on their best behaviour

You can now buy a Santa Cam to keep your kids on their best behaviour. Picture: Wilko/Getty

Wilko are selling a £2 'Santa Cam' bauble to keep your kids on their best behaviour in the run-up to Christmas.

Christmas is fast approaching, and many of us will be *just about* starting to wonder when to put their tree up.

While the festive season will look very different for many of us this year, traditions like the John Lewis Christmas advert, gift-buying, and - of course - a visit from Santa will still return for Christmas.

If your kids are looking forward to their visit from Father Christmas, Wilko are selling the perfect tree decoration to keep them on their best behaviour until he does.

The 'Santa Cam' is available to buy on Wilko. Picture: Wilko

The 'Santa Cam' costs just £2, and flashes with a red light just like a real camera and 'sends footage straight to Santa's Grotto' - so is sure to make sure your kids behave in front of it.

The official product description reads: "Make sure kids are on their best behaviour on the run up to Christmas with our Santa cam bauble.

The clever decoration costs just £2. Picture: Wilko

"Santa is always watching so you better be on your best behaviour!"

This isn't the only product you can buy to keep your kids on their best behaviour before Christmas - you can also buy an alarm that stops kids snooping at their presents as it's set off by anyone going too close to the tree.

