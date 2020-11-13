How to buy the heart-shaped umbrella and other merchandise from the John Lewis Christmas advert

The John Lewis Christmas advert was finally released today - here's where you can buy the merch.

For many of us, the first sign that Christmas finally upon us is the release of the beloved annual John Lewis Christmas advert.

Released today (Friday 13 November), The John Lewis and Partners ad encourages the nation to 'Give A Little Love' this Christmas, featuring a song of the same name by Celeste.

The John Lewis ad was released today. Picture: John Lewis and Partners

It was inspired by random acts of kindness during the pandemic, and aims to raise £4m for two charities - FareShare, which helps those facing food poverty and Home-Start, which works with parents who need support.

John Lewis and partners will also donate £1m to charities who support families in their local communities.

A number of products supporting the campaign are available to buy on their website, the profits of which will go to charity.

Give a Little Love Heart Shape Umbrella, Red

Heart-shamed umbrella. Picture: John Lewis and Partners

Price: £25

Click here to buy

Give a Little Love Hearts Candle Tin, Multi

Love Hearts Candle Tin. Picture: John Lewis and Partners

Price: £8

Click here to buy

Give a Little Love Mug, 300ml, White/Teal

Give A Little Love Mug. Picture: John Lewis and Partners

Price: £7

Click here to buy

Give a Little Love Children's Hearts Print Cotton Pyjamas, Light Grey Marl

Children's Hearts Print Cotton Pyjamas. Picture: John Lewis and Partners

Price: £15

Click here to buy

Give a Little Love Hearts Print Cotton Tote Bag, Teal/Red

Tote bag. Picture: John Lewis and Partners

Price: £6

Click here to buy

Give a Little Love Cotton Tank T-Shirt, White/Red

Cotton Tank T-Shirt. Picture: John Lewis and Partners

Price: £8 - £15

Click here to buy

Give a Little Love Pin Badge, Teal

Pin badge. Picture: John Lewis and Partners

Price: £3

Click here to buy

Speaking about the new advert, James Bailey, Executive Director of Waitrose, said: “The pandemic has highlighted the growing inequalities across the country, with those who are already most vulnerable disproportionately impacted. Through our partnerships with FareShare and HomeStart we’re aiming to make a big difference to the lives of 100,000 families in the UK.

“Each year festive adverts come and go - and some are remembered more vividly than others. But our advertising this year will leave a lasting legacy - and in that way, we hope it won’t just be for Christmas.”

“We did consider whether it was right to produce an ad this year at all. However, FareShare and Home-Start, told us how much of a difference this campaign could make, both on a financial level and in raising awareness of the incredibly important work they do with families across the UK.”

Pippa Wicks, Executive Director of John Lewis, added: “We recently set out our ambition for our business to be a force for good - so we decided that this year was the year to break the mould and do something different.

“We have a long tradition of helping support the communities which we serve, so as we launch one of the best loved assets, our Christmas ad, it’s fitting to take this one step further by working hand in hand with two incredible charities supporting families in need.

“We were humbled by the kindness shown by the British public during the pandemic. We want this campaign to be uplifting and to inspire everyone to give some kindness in their own way this Christmas, especially to those who need it most. The pandemic has proved that it’s our small acts of love and kindness, particularly in challenging times, that captures what it is to be human; and when one small act of kindness multiplies it can have a lasting impact."

