You can now buy an alarm that stops kids snooping at Christmas tree presents

The alarm has been spotted in Home Bargains. Picture: Getty/Facebook

This handy alarm will come in useful to parents of kids who can't wait for Christmas Day...

We all know it can be a tricky task to stop our little ones from peeping at their presents under the tree in the run-up to Christmas, but there may now be a solution...

Home Bargains is selling a handy alarm that goes off when someone gets too close - and it costs just £1.99.

The alarm was shared on Facebook. Picture: Facebook/Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK

When the alarm senses a person approaching, it will light up and let out a loud siren.

The post was shared to Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, where many users rushed to comment their excitement.

One wrote: "Thank god they didn’t have this when I was younger."

Another added: "I need this on my prezzies never mind the kids."

Many kids can't resist a peep at their Christmas tree presents before the big day... (stock image). Picture: Getty

In other Christmas news, B&M shoppers were in hysterics recently after discovering a model reindeer with a very x-rated detail.

