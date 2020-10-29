You can now buy an alarm that stops kids snooping at Christmas tree presents

29 October 2020, 13:08

The alarm has been spotted in Home Bargains
The alarm has been spotted in Home Bargains. Picture: Getty/Facebook

This handy alarm will come in useful to parents of kids who can't wait for Christmas Day...

We all know it can be a tricky task to stop our little ones from peeping at their presents under the tree in the run-up to Christmas, but there may now be a solution...

Read more: Christmas 2020 gift ideas: What to buy your boyfriend or partner this year

Home Bargains is selling a handy alarm that goes off when someone gets too close - and it costs just £1.99.

The alarm was shared on Facebook
The alarm was shared on Facebook. Picture: Facebook/Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK

When the alarm senses a person approaching, it will light up and let out a loud siren.

The post was shared to Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, where many users rushed to comment their excitement.

Read more: Martin Lewis explains how you can get £125 'free' money before Christmas

One wrote: "Thank god they didn’t have this when I was younger."

Another added: "I need this on my prezzies never mind the kids."

Many kids can't resist a peep at their Christmas tree presents before the big day... (stock image)
Many kids can't resist a peep at their Christmas tree presents before the big day... (stock image). Picture: Getty

In other Christmas news, B&M shoppers were in hysterics recently after discovering a model reindeer with a very x-rated detail.

NOW READ:

Holly Willoughby wears M&S Christmas tartan pyjamas, and they're only £25

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Monopoly for sore losers is the perfect Christmas game

You can now play Monopoly specifically for sore losers

The eagle-eyed shopper noticed an x-rated detail

Christmas shoppers stunned by very rude model reindeer with x-rated detail
You will be able to see the 'Blue Moon' this Halloween

A rare blue moon is coming this Halloween - here's the best time to see it
Holly Willoughby's blouse is from Massimo Dutti

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink blouse from Massimo Dutti

Celebrities

Torrential rain is set to batter Britain this week

UK weather: ‘Dangerous’ flood warning as torrential rain expected to batter areas of Britain

News

Trending on Heart

Viewers are desperate to know how The Sister ends

The Sister ending: What happens in the ITV thriller and how is it based on Neil Cross' book The Burial?

TV & Movies

Dr Hilary has issued a stark warning

Dr Hilary claims second national lockdown is 'only a matter of time'

News

Bobby Ball has passed away at the age of 76

Bobby Ball dead: Cannon & Ball star passes away aged 76 after testing positive for coronavirus

Celebrities

Dylan has returned to Coronation Street

Coronation Street spoilers: Everything you need to know about Sean's son Dylan Wilson

TV & Movies

The woman shared the genius hack to Facebook (stock images)

Mum's genius toilet paper hack has the bathroom smelling amazing in seconds