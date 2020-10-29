You can now buy an alarm that stops kids snooping at Christmas tree presents
29 October 2020, 13:08
This handy alarm will come in useful to parents of kids who can't wait for Christmas Day...
We all know it can be a tricky task to stop our little ones from peeping at their presents under the tree in the run-up to Christmas, but there may now be a solution...
Home Bargains is selling a handy alarm that goes off when someone gets too close - and it costs just £1.99.
When the alarm senses a person approaching, it will light up and let out a loud siren.
The post was shared to Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, where many users rushed to comment their excitement.
One wrote: "Thank god they didn’t have this when I was younger."
Another added: "I need this on my prezzies never mind the kids."
In other Christmas news, B&M shoppers were in hysterics recently after discovering a model reindeer with a very x-rated detail.
