Holly Willoughby wears M&S Christmas tartan pyjamas, and they're only £25

Holly Willoughby looked ready for Christmas in her tartan pjs. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby/Marks&Spencer

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby is already getting into the Christmas mood, putting on some cosy tartan pyjamas.

Holly Willoughby, 39, appears to be using the half term break from This Morning to embrace Christmas.

It may still be a month and a bit away, but the mum-of-three is already celebrating the festive season.

This week, Holly shared a snap on her Instagram page of herself snuggling up warm in a pair of red tartan Christmas pyjamas.

The TV star captioned the image with: "Never too early for a Christmas PJ".

Holly looked so cosy, that she has left fans wondering where they can get their own pair of tartan PJs from.

The pyjamas are by Marks & Spencers and cost £25. Picture: M&S

The red tartan Christmas pyjamas appear to be from Marks & Spencer, and cost only £25.

What is even better, is that M&S are also selling matching men and children sets, so you and the whole family can coordinate this year.

The kids set ranges from £12 - £15, while the men's matching pyjama bottoms are £15.