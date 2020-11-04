Christmas gift guide 2020: what to buy your brother this year

The best gifts to buy for your brother this year. Picture: Getty/various

All the best gifts your brother will love this Christmas: including tech, clothes, alcohol and socks that you can buy online.

Christmas 2020 is just around the corner, and - while the festive period will look very different for us all this year - that doesn't mean you can't still treat your nearest and dearest.

With the country in lockdown for much of the run-up to the big day, many of us will be doing the bulk of our Christmas shopping on the internet.

And if you're wondering what to buy your brother this year, we've picked out the best gifts you can buy online for 2020.

Sustainable loungewear from Pangaia

Pangaia loungewear. Picture: Pangaia

The sustainable clothing market has skyrocketed this year, and there's now no better time to buy a gift for any ethically-conscious man in your life.

As loungewear is having a huge moment right now (for obvious reasons...), we recommend Pangaia - a hugely popular brand that you'll likely have seen all over your Instagram feed.

Their hoodies are made from recycled cotton, and all are made using environmentally-friendly dye.

Price: £116 for a lightweight hoodie

Buy online here

Sustainable socks from Critically Endangered Socks

Critically Endangered Socks. Picture: Critically Endangered Socks

You can also treat your brother to a sustainable version of the ever-popular Christmas present of socks!

Critically Endangered Socks support endangered animals, and the socks themselves are made from beautifully soft blend of bamboo and cotton.

Price: £12 for one pair

Buy online here

Oral B Genius X electric toothbrush

Oral B Genius X. Picture: Oral B

This incredible brush not only gives you a great clean, but also comes complete with Artificial Intelligence - that tracks both where you're brushing and where you need to brush more.

The Oral B app will then give you personal feedback to help you improve your brushing habits. Think of it like a toothbrushing personal trainer - it's just perfect for any tech-loving brother.

Price: £170

Buy online here

Nest Audio from Google

Nest Audio from Google. Picture: Google

The Nest Audio is a brand-new speaker that not only has incredible sound, but also a stereo capability that allows you to connect it with other Nest Speakers to create a home speaker system and surround sound.

Google Assistant is also integrated into the handy device.

Price: £89

Buy online here

Soho Black turntable

GPO Soho Black Turntable. Picture: HMV

This incredible (and very affordable!) turntable from HMV has built in Built-in high quality twin stereo speakers perfect for playing your favourite vinyls.

It comes in a stylish briefcase design, and is lightweight, easy to use, and available in a range of colours.

Price: £79.99

Buy online here

Playstation mug

Playstation mug. Picture: HMV

It doesn't get much more nostalgic than this incredible Playstation mug from HMV - which will have any brother happily reliving his Crash Bandicoot and Spyro days over his morning coffee.

Price: £13.99

Buy online here

Personalised bag from Treasure Gifts

Personalised toiletries bag. Picture: Treasure Gifts

Personalised gym bag. Picture: Treasure Gifts

Personalised bags are a hugely popular Christmas present, and these from Treasure Gifts are both stylish and affordable.

We love their classic black leather-look gym and toiletries bags, which you can order adorned with his initials.

Price: £16 for a toiletries bag / £50 for a gym bag

Buy online here

12 Days of Christmas Beer Box from Greene King

12 Days of Christmas Beer Box. Picture: Greene King

For a beer-loving brother, it really doesn't get much better than this incredible gift from Greene King.

Each gift box comes complete with one of each of Greene King's most popular beers, including Old Crafty Hen, Abbot Ale and Ice Breaker.

Price: £22

Buy online here

Pointless Plants

Pointless Plants. Picture: Pointless Plants

If your brother loves decorating his room with plants but struggles to keep them alive longer than a few weeks, you can bet that he'll love a gift from Pointless Plants.

They have a range called 'Pretty Hard to Kill Plants', which feature a number of low maintenance offerings that require very little effort to keep in good condition.

Price: from £6.99

Buy online here

Digits Touchscreen Gloves from Moshi.com

Digits Touchscreen Gloves. Picture: Moshi.com

As the winter months settle in, these handy gloves will allow the wearer to keep warm and easily be able to use their smartphone.

Price: £29.95

Buy online here

Barry's Cactus Club Mini Plant Subscription Box

Barry's Cactus Club. Picture: Barry's Cactus Club

Plant subscription services are having a real moment right now - and this one from Barry's Cactus Club will deliver a succulent to your home each month.

What's more, the potted plants are very difficult to kill, so they are perfect for anyone.

Price: £15 a month

Buy online here

Lynx Spray & Socks Collection Gift Set

Lynx 5 Days of Socks. Picture: Lynx

Christmas presents don't get much more classic than Lynx gift sets and socks - so why not marry the two together with this handy little set?

Price: £30

Buy online here

Board games

Cluedo Liars edition. Picture: HASBRO

The country is in lockdown, many of us will be rediscovering our favourite board games for some nostalgic fun family time.

Some family favourites - like Cluedo and Monopoly - have had a modern makeover, with the former coming with an entirely new 'Liars Edition', and the latter a 'Sore Losers' version.

Price: £22 from Amazon (Cluedo Liars Edition)

Visit the Hasbro website for more information

Roku gin

If you want to keep things simple, you could always give the age-old gift of alcohol - and this bottle of Roku gin is conveniently sold online at a number of supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrison's, Asda and Waitrose.

Price: £30

Buy online here

Highland Park Whiskey

Highland Park Whiskey. Picture: Highland Park

If you fancy splashing out on your brother, you can bet he'll absolutely love a bottle of this bottle of Highland Park Whiskey.

Price: £60

Buy online here

Sockshop 25 days of socks

Sockshop advent calendar. Picture: Sockshop

If you fancy treating your brother to an early Christmas present, he'll love this advent calendar from Sockshop - which comes with a whopping 25 pairs.

Price: £59.99

Buy online here

Simba weighted blanket

Weighted Blanket. Picture: Simba

Weighted blankets are quickly becoming a must-buy for anyone wanting to improve their sleep, and we love this one from Simba.

Described as like a 'full body hug', the blanket can help the users get a better and deeper night's rest.

Price: £149

Buy online here

