Emotional moment dad breaks down after son pays off his mortgage so he can retire

8 January 2021, 17:16

Jamie surprised his dad by paying off his mortgage so he could retire early
Jamie surprised his dad by paying off his mortgage so he could retire early. Picture: TikTok/@jamie.nyland
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The father was left 'so emotional' after his son revealed what he had done.

This week, a TikTok video of a 24-year-old revealing to his dad that he had paid off his mortgage went viral.

Jamie Nyland from Gloucestershire, who has a huge 2.3million followers of social media platform TikTok [@jamie.nyland], shared the emotional moment he announced the news to dad Richard.

In the video, Jamie can be seen holding up a set of keys before throwing them to his dad.

When questioned what he was doing, Jamie told him: "I've just paid off your mortgage".

When his dad fails to believe him, Jamie goes on to explain: "I've just rung the bank and paid off every single penny left on your mortgage, you now own this whole house – I swear."

Jamie's dad Richard didn't believe his son to begin with
Jamie's dad Richard didn't believe his son to begin with. Picture: TikTok/@jamie.nyland

In the sweet moment when Richard asks him why he did that, Jamie replies: "Because I love you".

He went on to say that his dad had "worked his whole life" and now he can retire.

Later, Richard can be seen crying as he tells his son: "You're just the best son in the world you could have."

Richard broke down in tears as his son revealed the news
Richard broke down in tears as his son revealed the news. Picture: TikTok/@jamie.nyland

He then makes his son hold out his hands as he gives the keys back, telling Jamie: "It's in the will, the house is yours. What's mine is yours".

In a follow up video, Jamie can be seen getting emotional after his dad tells him that he has left the house to him in his will.

