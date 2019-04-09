Jeffree Star Blue Blood 2019 collection: Where to buy in the UK and when will it be restocked?

9 April 2019, 11:41 | Updated: 9 April 2019, 12:27

The new Blue Blood collection has proved very popular. Picture: Beauty Bay
By Mared Parry

The beauty guru and YouTube star recently launched his Blue Blood mini-collection and it’s gone down a storm

Jeffree Star’s brand new Blue Blood collection has both launched and sold out within a matter of days, so why exactly is the all-blue collection so popular?

Where can we buy the range in the UK?

Although Jeffree Star Cosmetics was initially only available in the US, its website now ships to the UK.

You can also get your hands on all the new launches on Beauty Bay, who often have deals, offers and discounts galore.

What’s in the Blue Blood collection?

The brand new collection for 2019 includes a variety of makeup products to suit any fan, no matter how dramatic your chosen look.

From eyeshadows to liquid lipsticks, there something for everyone in the new collection. Picture: Beauty Bay

Eyeshadow palette

First up is the piece de resistance, the Blue Blood Palette which features a huge range of cool-toned shades, as the name suggests.

From icy shimmery whites to dark matte hues of blue and grey, the 18-pan palette is actually pretty versatile for a product that is predominantly blue, but if you’re not a fan of cool tones then it’s probably for the best if you stay away from this one.

It launched on Jeffree’s own website and Beauty Bay on March 29 but sold out almost immediately, and fans are eagerly awaiting the restock of the £48 palette.

The American makeup artist is renowned for his creamy formulas and pigmented shades, so it's no surprise that this palette has flown off the shelves.

The Blue Blood palette has 18 cool shades. Picture: Beauty Bay

Blue Blood Eyeshadow Palette, £48 from Beauty Bay

Liquid lipstick set

Blue lipstick isn’t for everyone, but if you love to experiment with colour and are a fan of a bold lip then this £45 will be right up your street.

You'll get eight mini liquid lipsticks in the set, containing a combination of matte and metallic finishes and colours range from a bright white to a deep navy and a dusky grey.

The eight mini liquid lipsticks come in a metallic blue gift box. Picture: Beauty Bay

Jeffree's liquid lipsticks are arguably one of the most famed products in his whole cosmetics line due to their creamy application, non-drying formula and long lasting colour.

Mini Blue Blood Bundle, £45 from Beauty Bay

Liquid Frost Highlighter

For a more subtle addition to your makeup bag, invest in one of the Liquid Frost Highlighters from the collection.

There's a preexisting collection of highlighters available but in honour of the Blue Blood drop, five new shades have been added and their names are hilarious.

Frostitute, Ice Cream Bling and Blue Balls are just some of the shade names. Picture: Beauty Bay

From Blue Balls (an azure blue with pink reflects) to Frostitute (a minty green) there's a shade to suit everyone and they're an easy way to add a subtle pop of colour to your look without having to fully commit to looking like an ice queen.

Blue Collection Liquid Frost Highlight, £23 from Beauty Bay

When will the collection be restocked?

Beauty Bay are keeping the restock date of the palette under wraps, but it's possible to sign up on the site to be notified when a new wave of palettes are available to purchase.

